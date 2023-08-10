Recipe Collections

32 Juicy Peach Recipes For The Summer

This juicy fruit is ripe and ready to go! It’s time to put peaches in everything from pies to salads and sides.

Cobbler recipes: Classic peach cobbler topped with ice cream in a black bowl

Photo, Erik Putz.

Peach season is bittersweet because it marks the beginning of the end of summer. But cheer up! There’s still plenty of summer left, and so many delicious peach recipes to devour, from pies and cakes to savoury salads and sides.

Hot tip: This is the best way to peel a peach—guaranteed.

Grilled peaches, prosciutto, torn up burrata, basil leaves, peach jam bellini dressing on a white plate
(Produced by Sun Ngo and Aimee Nishitoba; Photo, Erik Putz; Food styling, Ashley Denton; Prop style, Madeleine Johari)

Peach salad with Bellini dressing

While there will be plenty of opportunities for cobblers and pies, our peach salad is a refreshing mix of sweet and salty that’s perfect for sweltering days. Get this peach salad with Bellini dressing recipe.

