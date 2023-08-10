This juicy fruit is ripe and ready to go! It’s time to put peaches in everything from pies to salads and sides.

Peach season is bittersweet because it marks the beginning of the end of summer. But cheer up! There’s still plenty of summer left, and so many delicious peach recipes to devour, from pies and cakes to savoury salads and sides.

Hot tip: This is the best way to peel a peach—guaranteed.

Gallery Peaches (Produced by Sun Ngo and Aimee Nishitoba; Photo, Erik Putz; Food styling, Ashley Denton; Prop style, Madeleine Johari) Peach salad with Bellini dressing While there will be plenty of opportunities for cobblers and pies, our peach salad is a refreshing mix of sweet and salty that’s perfect for sweltering days. Get this peach salad with Bellini dressing recipe.