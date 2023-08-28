13 Sweet And Savoury Apple Recipes To Start Making Now

Bushels of these tart and crisp or soft and honeyed gems are arriving from the orchards, and we couldn’t be more excited.

It’s apple season, and we couldn’t be more excited to dig out our favourite apple recipes. From our classic apple pie to three different ways to make apple crisp (there’s a peanut butter version!), savoury apple-cheese tart and more, these recipes will keep you busy well into the fall.

Gallery Sweet and savoury apple recipes Produced by Sun Ngo; Photography by Christie Vuong; Food Styling by Sage Dakota; Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari; Recipe by Jennifer Pallian Pumpkin-Spiced Apple Pie Made with our Master All-Butter Pie Dough, this pie combines everyone’s favourite fall flavours. Get our Pumpkin-Spiced Apple Pie recipe.

The best apples for baking

Here’s a quick cheat sheet, but you can find a full run-down on the 10 common varieties of apples here.

Gala apples: Sweet, fragrant and crisp.

Granny apples: Firm texture holds up well in baking recipes.

Fuji apples: These apples break down well, and are great for sauces.

Golden delicious apples: Mellow and sweet, these also break down well. (This is a great applesauce apple.)

McIntosh: Not recommended for pies (they also break down easily), but perfect for applesauce and apple butter.