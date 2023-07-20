25 No-Cook Dinner Recipes For When It’s Just Too Hot

Turn off your stove and step away from your oven! Keep things cool in your kitchen with these no-cook meals that’ll help you get dinner on the table in a pinch. From cold noodle salads to a Spanish-inspired chilled soup, these are the dishes are you want to be eating in the middle of a heat wave.
Modern tuna-cobb salad
The American cobb salad classic gets an Italian makeover with flaky tuna and thinly sliced prosciutto. Get this tuna cobb salad recipe.
FILED UNDER: Editor's Picks No Cook summer recipes