25 No-Cook Dinner Recipes For When It’s Just Too Hot

These dinner recipes are fast, fresh and simple. And—best of all—you don’t need to turn on the oven to make them.

Turn off your stove and step away from your oven! Keep things cool in your kitchen with these no-cook meals that’ll help you get dinner on the table in a pinch. From cold noodle salads to a Spanish-inspired chilled soup, these are the dishes are you want to be eating in the middle of a heat wave.

Gallery No cook summer recipes Photo, Sian Richards. Modern tuna-cobb salad The American cobb salad classic gets an Italian makeover with flaky tuna and thinly sliced prosciutto. Get this tuna cobb salad recipe.