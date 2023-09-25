How to build a fresh bowl for a healthy lunch or dinner you can really look forward to.

In these energizing grain bowls, you’ll find nutritious grains, peppery greens, tangy sauces and sweet roasted vegetables that make each satisfying bite one to savour.

How to build a grain bowl

Create a base

Start with a healthy whole grain, such as brown rice, quinoa, Japanese soba noodles (made from fibre-rich buckwheat flour), barley, wheat berries, kamut or millet.

Pick your protein

There are plenty of choices, including tofu, salmon, chicken, eggs, chickpeas, lentils or edamame. Tofu is high in protein, low in fat and guaranteed to fill you up, while edamame is packed with protein with 17 g in 3/4 cup. Chickpeas have 11 g of protein and 6 g of fibre in a 3/4 cup.

Include greens and veggies

Get leafy with spinach, bok choy, kale, shaved brussels sprouts, arugula, mixed greens or chard. Leftover roasted veggies are great in a grain bowl, or try avocado, cucumber, carrots, cherry tomatoes or pickled radishes, which are high in vitamin C with a sweet-and-sour crunch.

Sprinkle on a topper (or two)

Add crunch, texture and flavour with green onions, feta or goat cheese, pepitas, sunflower seeds, toasted sesame seeds, chopped walnuts, etc.

Add dressing

Try our lemon-tahini dressing or spicy nutty dressing.

Need inspiration? Here are 10 grain bowl recipes we love.

Cucumbers, tomatoes, chickpeas, hummus, tzatziki, avocado, quinoa and more come together in a sensational, healthy dinner bowl you can’t wait to dig into. Get the recipe for our Mediterranean quinoa bowl.

Keep the week going with another healthy bowl. Today, it’s chicken, broccoli, brown rice, orange slices and cashews, with a drizzle of sriracha for a kick of heat. Get the recipe for our hoisin chicken rice bowls.

This earthy grain bowl with mushrooms, green lentils quinoa, hazelnuts and goat cheese is sure to fill you up. Get the recipe for our mushroom grain bowl.

This Hawaiian raw-fish fave is a hit. Made with a variety of fresh greens and flavourful (and healthy) add-ins, this bowl will give dinner a lush, tropical feel. Get the recipe for our salmon poke bowls.

Falafel, pepitas, bulgur, beets, squash, arugula, tahini, garlic and honey make this bowl a superfood heavyweight. Get the recipe for our falafel bowls.

Packed with flavour and protein, this colourful bowl will be a hit at lunch or dinnertime. Get the recipe for our turkey and farro burrito bowls.

Eat the rainbow with this colourful quinoa veggie bowl, with a tangy yogurt-herb dressing. Get the rainbow veggie quinoa bowl recipe.

Create your own better-than-takeout rice bowl at home. Juicy ginger beef, hard-boiled eggs and all the veggies are nice and cozy atop this hearty bowl. Get the ginger beef rice bowl recipe.

Shrimp, ripe avocado, strips of pickled ginger and protein-rich edamame get cozy in a bowl full of steamy rice. Get the shrimp and coconut rice bowl recipe.

With perfectly spiced Cuban flavoured-inspired pork, tender sweet potatoes and a creamy lime sauce, this barley bowl recipe is as cozy as it is healthy. Get the Cuban pork barley bowl recipe.

Get your freekeh on with this tasty grain bowl. Baked chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and red onion all hang out in a delicious tahini dressing. Get the baked chicken freekeh bowl recipe.

“This is one of my favourite salads to eat, and it’s absolutely perfect on its own as a meal. Nutrition-wise, quinoa covers your protein, and many of the ingredients are seasonless, so you can enjoy it year-round.” Get Diala Canelo’s Roasted Squash and Quinoa Salad recipe.

“Mediterranean flavours are a go-to in my kitchen. Earthy spices such as za’atar and cumin add such a magical touch and are wonderful when paired with grains.” Get Diala Canelo’s Pearl Couscous and Roasted Green salad recipe.

“Farro is a highly versatile grain, and for all the right reasons: You can use it in soups and risotto, and in hearty bowls and grain salads. This recipe packs a lot of flavour and texture, despite how simple it is to make. Enjoy on its own or with grilled tofu, shrimp or fish on the side.” Get Diala Canelo’s Farro, Kale and Apple salad recipe.

“Freekeh is a staple of Middle Eastern cuisine. The flavour is earthy and nutty—and the perfect grain for this highly delicious salad.” Get Diala Canelo’s Freekeh, Tomato, Cucumber and Halloumi salad.

Grains for all your bowl needs

Shop Now

Shop Now

Shop Now

Shop Now

Shop Now

Shop Now

Shop Now

Shop Now

Shop Now

While the product in this piece has been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.

How to make a mushroom grain bowl