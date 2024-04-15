Advertisement

Coconut Rice Salad

0

  • Prep Time15 mins
  • Total Time45 mins
  • Makes4 to 6 servings
Produced by Chantal Braganza and Stephanie Han Kim; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Haley Polinsky; prop styling by Cailen Speers. Dusen Dusen Pattern Napkin - Net, 313designmarket.com.

Inspired by Afro-Caribbean flavours, this recipe pairs perfectly cooked rice with a medley of vegetables, fruit and toasted cashews and coconut. The zesty vinaigrette brings everything together superbly, leaving you to daydream about a white sandy beach in the Caribbean in the middle of lunch. —Suzanne Barr

Coconut Rice

  • 1 1⁄2 cups vegetable or chicken broth or water

  • 1/2 cup coconut milk

  • 1 bay leaf

  • 1 cup basmati, long grain or brown rice

Pilaf

  • 1 cup toasted coconut flakes

  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

  • 1/4 cup matchstick carrots

  • 1/4 cup sliced green onions

  • 1/4 cup chopped golden raisins

  • 1/4 cup chopped toasted cashews

Dressing

  • 5 tbsp coconut milk

  • 2 tbsp unrefined coconut oil

  • 1 tbsp coconut vinegar

  • 1 tsp lime zest

  • 1/2 tsp soy sauce

  • 1/4 tsp honey

  • 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

Instructions

  • Coconut Rice: Combine broth with coconut milk and bay leaf in a large saucepan set over medium-high. Bring to a boil, then add rice. Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, covered, until rice is al dente, 10 to 15 min. Discard bay leaf. Using a fork, fluff up rice and spread over a baking sheet. Set aside or refrigerate until cooled completely.

  • Pilaf: Meanwhile, combine coconut flakes with cilantro, carrots, green onions, raisins and cashews in a large bowl.

  • Dressing: Whisk coconut milk with oil, vinegar, lime zest, soy, honey and pepper flakes in a small bowl.

  • Add cooled rice to pilaf. Drizzle dressing overtop. Toss to combine. Refrigerate for 15 min before serving.

Kitchen tip

Veggie broth and coconut milk add flavour to the rice.

