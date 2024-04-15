0
Inspired by Afro-Caribbean flavours, this recipe pairs perfectly cooked rice with a medley of vegetables, fruit and toasted cashews and coconut. The zesty vinaigrette brings everything together superbly, leaving you to daydream about a white sandy beach in the Caribbean in the middle of lunch. —Suzanne Barr
1 1⁄2 cups vegetable or chicken broth or water
1/2 cup coconut milk
1 bay leaf
1 cup basmati, long grain or brown rice
1 cup toasted coconut flakes
1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1/4 cup matchstick carrots
1/4 cup sliced green onions
1/4 cup chopped golden raisins
1/4 cup chopped toasted cashews
5 tbsp coconut milk
2 tbsp unrefined coconut oil
1 tbsp coconut vinegar
1 tsp lime zest
1/2 tsp soy sauce
1/4 tsp honey
1/4 tsp red pepper flakes
Coconut Rice: Combine broth with coconut milk and bay leaf in a large saucepan set over medium-high. Bring to a boil, then add rice. Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, covered, until rice is al dente, 10 to 15 min. Discard bay leaf. Using a fork, fluff up rice and spread over a baking sheet. Set aside or refrigerate until cooled completely.
Pilaf: Meanwhile, combine coconut flakes with cilantro, carrots, green onions, raisins and cashews in a large bowl.
Dressing: Whisk coconut milk with oil, vinegar, lime zest, soy, honey and pepper flakes in a small bowl.
Add cooled rice to pilaf. Drizzle dressing overtop. Toss to combine. Refrigerate for 15 min before serving.
Veggie broth and coconut milk add flavour to the rice.