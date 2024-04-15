Advertisement
Food

4 Salad Recipes That Make Planning Lunch Easy

Made with ingredients that get tastier with time.
By Suzanne Barr
Updated April 16, 2024
Produced by Chantal Braganza and Stephanie Han Kim; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Haley Polinsky; prop styling by Cailen Speers

Thinking outside the box for flavour and texture combinations is crucial to a satisfying, meal-worthy salad—and to keep you looking forward to making (and eating) them. If prep time puts you off from going big on salads, these make-ahead options are just for you: Cold noodles, marinated beans and seasoned tomatoes get tastier with time.

Bread and Tomato Salad

Chili-spiced toasted bread, fresh cucumbers and plump tomatoes make this complex, flavourful salad perfect for lunch gatherings. Get the recipe for Bread and Tomato Salad.

Miso Bagna Càuda Soba Noodle Salad

Produced by Chantal Braganza and Stephanie Han Kim; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Haley Polinsky; prop styling by Cailen Speers

The best thing about this power lunch is that it’s a quick and easy recipe that’s packed with flavour and has a crunchy texture. Get the recipe for Miso Bagna Càuda Soba Noodle Salad.

Coconut Rice Salad

Produced by Chantal Braganza and Stephanie Han Kim; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Haley Polinsky; prop styling by Cailen Speers

Inspired by Afro-Caribbean flavours, this recipe pairs perfectly cooked rice with a medley of vegetables, fruit and toasted cashews and coconut. Get the recipe for Coconut Rice Salad.

Herb and Garlic Butter Bean Salad

Produced by Chantal Braganza and Stephanie Han Kim; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Haley Polinsky; prop styling by Cailen Speers

Big, creamy beans marinated in fresh herbs, garlic and lemon juice are a simple go-to for your weekly meal plan. Get the recipe for Herb and Garlic Butter Bean Salad.

