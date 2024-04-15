0
Chili-spiced toasted bread, fresh cucumbers and plump tomatoes make this complex, flavourful salad perfect for lunch gatherings. It’s more than a bread salad; it also has a tart, sweet kick thanks to the pomegranate seeds. —Suzanne Barr
3 cups torn sesame baguette
2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
1 tbsp Aleppo pepper flakes
1 tbsp ground sumac
2 tsp flaked sea salt
1 1⁄2 cups roughly chopped English cucumbers
1 cup roughly chopped vine-ripened tomatoes
3/4 cup pomegranate seeds
2/3 cup chopped fresh mint
1/3 cup finely chopped red onion
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
1/4 cup avocado oil
2 tbsp red wine vinegar
1 1⁄4 tsp honey
1/4 tsp cinnamon
1/4 tsp sea salt
Position rack in centre of oven, then preheat to 400F.
Spiced Bread: Toss baguette with olive oil, pepper flakes, sumac and flaked sea salt on a baking sheet. Bake until golden, about 15 min. Set aside to cool.
Tomato Salad: Meanwhile, combine cucumbers with tomatoes, pomegranate seeds, mint, onion and parsley in a large bowl. Set aside to allow tomatoes to release their juices.
Vinaigrette: Whisk avocado oil with vinegar, honey, cinnamon and sea salt in a small bowl. Pour dressing over tomato mixture. Toss to combine, then add toasted baguette. Transfer to a serving platter. Garnish with more mint, if desired.