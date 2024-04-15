Advertisement

Bread and Tomato Salad

0

  • Prep Time15 mins
  • Total Time30 mins
  • Makes3 to 6 servings
Bread and Tomato Salad

Produced by Chantal Braganza and Stephanie Han Kim; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Haley Polinsky; prop styling by Cailen Speers.

Chili-spiced toasted bread, fresh cucumbers and plump tomatoes make this complex, flavourful salad perfect for lunch gatherings. It’s more than a bread salad; it also has a tart, sweet kick thanks to the pomegranate seeds. —Suzanne Barr

Spiced bread

  • 3 cups torn sesame baguette

  • 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

  • 1 tbsp Aleppo pepper flakes

  • 1 tbsp ground sumac

  • 2 tsp flaked sea salt

Tomato Salad

  • 1 1⁄2 cups roughly chopped English cucumbers

  • 1 cup roughly chopped vine-ripened tomatoes

  • 3/4 cup pomegranate seeds

  • 2/3 cup chopped fresh mint

  • 1/3 cup finely chopped red onion

  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Vinaigrette

  • 1/4 cup avocado oil

  • 2 tbsp red wine vinegar

  • 1 1⁄4 tsp honey

  • 1/4 tsp cinnamon

  • 1/4 tsp sea salt

Instructions

  • Position rack in centre of oven, then preheat to 400F.

  • Spiced Bread: Toss baguette with olive oil, pepper flakes, sumac and flaked sea salt on a baking sheet. Bake until golden, about 15 min. Set aside to cool.

  • Tomato Salad: Meanwhile, combine cucumbers with tomatoes, pomegranate seeds, mint, onion and parsley in a large bowl. Set aside to allow tomatoes to release their juices.

  • Vinaigrette: Whisk avocado oil with vinegar, honey, cinnamon and sea salt in a small bowl. Pour dressing over tomato mixture. Toss to combine, then add toasted baguette. Transfer to a serving platter. Garnish with more mint, if desired.

FILED UNDER:
VegetarianlunchEditor's Picks
Advertisement
Advertisement