0
Produced by Chantal Braganza and Stephanie Han Kim; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Haley Polinsky; prop styling by Cailen Speers.
Big, creamy beans marinated in fresh herbs, garlic and lemon juice are a simple go-to for your weekly meal plan. Make this recipe in larger batches at the start of the week to ensure you don’t run out—the flavour improves over time. —Suzanne Barr
3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 lemon, zested and juiced
2 tsp pepper
1 1⁄2 tsp sea salt
2 cups butter beans (see tip)
2 cups chopped fresh mint
1 1⁄2 cups chopped curly parsley
3 large garlic cloves, roughly chopped
Smoked paprika (optional)
Dressing: Whisk oil with lemon zest and juice, pepper and salt in a large bowl.
Add beans, mint, parsley and garlic to dressing. Toss to coat. Refrigerate salad until chilled, about 10 min. Just before serving, sprinkle with smoked paprika, if desired.
You can use canned or dried and cooked butter beans for this recipe. To cook from dried, soak 1 cup of dried butter beans in fresh cold water for 6 to 8 hrs or overnight. Drain and boil in salted water until just fork-tender, 25 to 30 min. Drain. Makes 2 cups of cooked beans.
The flavours in this protein-packed bean salad get better the next day.