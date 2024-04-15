0
The best thing about this power lunch is that it’s a quick and easy recipe that’s packed with flavour and has a crunchy texture. The miso bagna càuda is creamy and can be enjoyed cold or at room temperature. Add your favourite protein to make this a balanced meal. —Suzanne Barr
454 g buckwheat soba noodles
2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
2 tbsp unrefined coconut oil
2 small garlic cloves, finely chopped
3 tbsp white miso paste
1 tsp red pepper flakes
1 small carrot, cut into matchsticks
1 green onion, thinly sliced
1/4 head radicchio, thinly sliced
Arugula, for garnish (optional)
Cook noodles in a pot of salted water, following package directions, until just tender.
Bagna Càuda: Meanwhile, heat a small frying pan over medium. Add oils, then garlic. Cook, stirring, until golden and crispy, 5 to 6 min. Set aside to cool slightly.
Reserve 1⁄4 cup soba water in a small bowl. Drain and rinse noodles with cold water.
Combine miso and reserved soba water in a blender. Blend on high until creamy and smooth. While blender is whirling, slowly drizzle in warm garlic oil. Blend until thick but pourable, about 1 min. Scrape into a large bowl. Stir in pepper flakes.
Add noodles, carrot, green onion and radicchio to bagna càuda. Toss to coat. Garnish with arugula and radicchio leaves, if desired.