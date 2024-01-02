19 Colourful Orange, Grapefruit and Lemon Recipes

When life gives you lemons (and other gorgeous citrus), head to the kitchen!
Right now tart citrus is at its zenith. Everywhere you look there are cara cara or blood oranges, juicy lemons, grapefruit, tart green limes and more in abundance. Take advantage of this cheerful cornucopia of fruit before it’s gone with these sunshine-filled lemon recipes and more.
Lemon meringue trifle
Looking for a great make-ahead desert? This lemon meringue trifle recipe improves over time as the ladyfingers soak in the limoncello and lemon juice. Get our lemon meringue trifle recipe.