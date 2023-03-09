Recipe Collections

20 Sheet Pan Dinner Recipes For Easy & Mess-Free Meals

Sheet pan dinner recipes make weeknight meals a breeze. Not only are they easy, but they require minimal prep and little clean-up, too.

Sheet pan dinner recipes require minimal prep, and since the entire meal comes together in the oven on a handy sheet pan, they’re nearly mess-free, too. From homey roasted chicken to impressive salmon bakes and veggie-friendly options, here are our top sheet pan dinner recipes when you need a meal on the table in a flash.

Sheet pan orange chicken with sweet potato
Photo, Erik Putz.

Baked veggies paired with sweet and tangy chicken make for an unforgettable weeknight meal. Get our sheet pan orange chicken with sweet potato recipe.

How to make sheet pan roast chicken

