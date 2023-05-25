16 Super-Easy Loaf Cake Recipes

Including favourites like banana bread, carrot cake, lemon loaf and pumpkin loaf with cream cheese icing.

Loaf cake recipes come together quickly, which means you don’t need to work too hard to make (and eat) a tasty dessert. Sure, they don’t have the sexiest name, but loaf cakes are a sure-fire crowd-pleaser, especially when they’ve got banana in them, or are topped with a sugary glaze or rich cream cheese icing.

Here are our 16 best loaf cake recipes!

Gallery Loaf cakes Photo: Roberto Caruso Rhubarb-Buttermilk Tea Cake Crunchy pecans and tangy rhubarb make this moist banana-bread alternative an addictively good loaf. Get this rhubarb-buttermilk tea cake recipe.

This story was originally published in 2021; updated in 2023.