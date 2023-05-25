Recipes

16 Super-Easy Loaf Cake Recipes

Including favourites like banana bread, carrot cake, lemon loaf and pumpkin loaf with cream cheese icing.

By Updated

Carrot cake with cream cheese icing, banana bread and lemon loaf in a row

The trifecta: carrot cake, banana bread and lemon loaf. Photo, Erik Putz.

Loaf cake recipes come together quickly, which means you don’t need to work too hard to make (and eat) a tasty dessert. Sure, they don’t have the sexiest name, but loaf cakes are a sure-fire crowd-pleaser, especially when they’ve got banana in them, or are topped with a sugary glaze or rich cream cheese icing.

Here are our 16 best loaf cake recipes!

An overhead shot of a Rhubarb-buttermilk tea cake loaf, with white glazing, with two slices cut off it, on a white cutting board on a light blue background with a bowl of vanilla ice cream above it and two forks to one side
Photo: Roberto Caruso

Rhubarb-Buttermilk Tea Cake

Crunchy pecans and tangy rhubarb make this moist banana-bread alternative an addictively good loaf. Get this rhubarb-buttermilk tea cake recipe.

This story was originally published in 2021; updated in 2023.

Get Chatelaine in your inbox!

Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered a couple of times a week.
  • *
FILED UNDER: