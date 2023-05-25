16 Super-Easy Loaf Cake Recipes

Loaf cake recipes come together quickly, which means you don’t need to work too hard to make (and eat) a tasty dessert. Sure, they don’t have the sexiest name, but loaf cakes are a sure-fire crowd-pleaser, especially when they’ve got banana in them, or are topped with a sugary glaze or rich cream cheese icing.
Here are our 16 best loaf cake recipes!
Rhubarb-Buttermilk Tea Cake
Crunchy pecans and tangy rhubarb make this moist banana-bread alternative an addictively good loaf. Get this rhubarb-buttermilk tea cake recipe.
