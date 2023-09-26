Whether you want to roast, mash or bake it, this versatile root vegetable can dress the part.

The sweet potato is a glorious, good-for-you spud that brings natural sweetness, colour and beta-carotene to your plate. Roasting it brings out a more concentrated, caramel flavour that boosts grain bowls and adds balance to spicy dishes—and it even works in cake (see below!).

Scroll through the recipes below for inspiration on how to use sweet potatoes more often in the kitchen:

A refined take on the beloved creamy green bean salad, this refreshing yet hearty plate will satisfy all your winter-day cravings. Get our creamy bean and sweet potato salad with soft boiled egg recipe.

This creative spin on classic sausages and mash features fresh thyme, sautéed apples and roasted walnuts. Get our roasted sausage with sweet potato mash recipe.

We grow many things well on our farm, but sweet potatoes are not one of them—our growing season is too short. So instead, we rely on farmers in much warmer climates to do it for us. Nonetheless they are a nutritional powerhouse, and one of my favourite vegetables. Baking is my preferred way to cook them. We do grow lots of fragrant cilantro, and through life-cycle harvesting we enjoy its aromatic leaves, green coriander seeds, and lacy white flowers. The pesto brings together lots of citrusy cilantro leaves and bright balancing flavours in a tasty condiment ready to complete a deliciously baked sweet potato. Get our maple-spiced sweet potato recipe.

Getting a sweet surprise with the addition of the potato (it adds moisture and structure), this sweet loaf cake is perfect for citrus season. Get our orange-drizzled sweet potato cake recipe.

Packed with healthy ingredients like quinoa, sweet potatoes, and Brussels sprouts, this good-for-you grain bowl gives a big boost of nutrition—and flavour—to weeknight meals. Get our baked meatballs with roasted vegetables recipe.

Roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes pack crisp texture and great caramelized flavour into every bite of this healthy dinner dish. Get our roasted veggie chickpea bowl recipe.

Sweet potatoes, leeks, carrots and coconut milk are just a few of the base ingredients making up this cozy and colourful Thai soup. Get our Thai sweet potato red curry soup recipe.

There is nothing better than a one-sheet quick weeknight dinner, and this one involves baked veggies paired with sweet and tangy chicken. Get our sheet pan orange chicken with sweet potatoes recipe.

A cold weather soup that you don’t have to watch for hours over the stove. Pop all the ingredients into your slow cooker and let it do the work for you. Get our slow cooker sweet potato and apple soup recipe.

Looking for an easy and speedy meal tonight? Toss everything onto a sheet pan, bake and voila! A delicious, minimal-mess meal in no time. Get our recipe for sheet pan drumsticks with sweet potato fries.

Why not jazz up a traditional baked potato? Topped with luscious cheeses, sour cream, green onions and pimentos, this is one irresistable tuber. Get our modern baked potato recipe.

Crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside—these heavenly bacon-topped potatoes are a sweet and savoury twist on a classic. Plus, they’re as easy to make in the oven as they are on the BBQ. Get our maple bacon sweet potatoes recipe.

A seasonal favourite that’s just as delicious and easy to make anytime of year. Plus, with only 15 minutes of prep required it may soon become a weeknight favourite. Get our sweet-potato stuffing recipe.

Mashed potatoes with a twist. These autumn veggies go together suprisingly well, adding some vibrant colour to your dinner plate. Get our squash and sweet potato mash recipe.

Filled with wonderful wintery vegetables, this salad is a great way to pump up your nutrient intake (it’s loaded with Vitamin A). Get our kale salad with sweet potatoes and walnuts recipe.

This chop-and-toss dish has been voted the easiest side dish ever by the Test Kitchen team. Fresh rosemary brightens up chunks of vibrant sweet potato—a must-have side for any cold-weather meal. Get our rosemary sweet potatoes recipe.

Sautéed with fragrant chanterelle mushrooms and sage, these savoury dumplings will be the talk of the table. (And everyone will want seconds, we guarantee it.) Get our sweet potato gnudi with chantrelles recipe.

This gluten-free, one-pot recipe is perfect for busy weeknights. And it won’t mess up the kitchen, so you can forget dish duty and pull up a couch for a little extra prime-time me time. Get our chickpea and sweet potato curry recipe.

The latest in a bounty of ever-expanding yogurt options is veggies. The key is amplifying the vegetable’s natural sweetness before adding it to a plain yogurt. Get our sweet potato yogurt recipe.

This one-dish delight of sweet potato and eggs only requires 15 minutes of prep! Get our roasted-garlic and sweet potato clafouti recipe.

Craving fries? These baked fries with yogurt are as easy to make as they are to eat. Get our chunky sweet potato fries with herbed yogurt dip recipe.

When the cold weather won’t let up, there’s a lot to be excited about in the kitchen—starting with cozy, deep-dish pot pie with a sweet potato crust. Get our smoky chicken with sweet potato crust recipe.

