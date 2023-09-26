Recipe Collections

22 Amazing Ways To Use Sweet Potatoes

Whether you want to roast, mash or bake it, this versatile root vegetable can dress the part.

By Updated

The sweet potato is a glorious, good-for-you spud that brings natural sweetness, colour and beta-carotene to your plate. Roasting it brings out a more concentrated, caramel flavour that boosts grain bowls and adds balance to spicy dishes—and it even works in cake (see below!).

Scroll through the recipes below for inspiration on how to use sweet potatoes more often in the kitchen:

Salad with beans, leafy greens, soft boiled egge and sweet potato in a brown dish on a brown table.

(Recipes by Irene Ngo; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim, Sun Ngo and Aimee Nishitoba;
Photography by Erik Putz and Christie Vuong; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari)

Creamy Bean and Sweet Potato Salad with Soft-Boiled Egg

A refined take on the beloved creamy green bean salad, this refreshing yet hearty plate will satisfy all your winter-day cravings. Get our creamy bean and sweet potato salad with soft boiled egg recipe.

(Photo: Erik Putz; Food styling by Eshun Mott; Prop styling by Christine Hanlon)

Roasted Sausages With Sweet Potato Mash

This creative spin on classic sausages and mash features fresh thyme, sautéed apples and roasted walnuts. Get our roasted sausage with sweet potato mash recipe.

a baking tray of sweet potatoes with a filling of pesto and nuts

Photography by Al Douglas. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

Maple-Spiced Sweet Potato

We grow many things well on our farm, but sweet potatoes are not one of them—our growing season is too short. So instead, we rely on farmers in much warmer climates to do it for us. Nonetheless they are a nutritional powerhouse, and one of my favourite vegetables. Baking is my preferred way to cook them. We do grow lots of fragrant cilantro, and through life-cycle harvesting we enjoy its aromatic leaves, green coriander seeds, and lacy white flowers. The pesto brings together lots of citrusy cilantro leaves and bright balancing flavours in a tasty condiment ready to complete a deliciously baked sweet potato. Get our maple-spiced sweet potato recipe. 

Orange-drizzled sweet potato cake

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Orange Drizzled Sweet Potato Cake

Getting a sweet surprise with the addition of the potato (it adds moisture and structure), this sweet loaf cake is perfect for citrus season.  Get our orange-drizzled sweet potato cake recipe.

Baked meatballs with roasted vegetables

Photo, Erik Putz.

Baked Meatballs With Roasted Vegetables

Packed with healthy ingredients like quinoa, sweet potatoes, and Brussels sprouts, this good-for-you grain bowl gives a big boost of nutrition—and flavour—to weeknight meals. Get our baked meatballs with roasted vegetables recipe.

Roasted veggies and chickpeas: brussels sprouts, kale, sweet potato and chickpeas on baking tray

Photo, Roberto Caruso. Food styling, Eshun Mott. Prop styling, Rayna Marlee Shwartz.

Roasted Veggie Chickpea Bowl

Roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes pack crisp texture and great caramelized flavour into every bite of this healthy dinner dish. Get our roasted veggie chickpea bowl recipe.

Thai sweet potato red curry soup in a bowl sprinkled with cilantro and coconut

(Photo: Roberto Caruso)

Thai Sweet Potato Red Curry Soup

Sweet potatoes, leeks, carrots and coconut milk are just a few of the base ingredients making up this cozy and colourful Thai soup. Get our Thai sweet potato red curry soup recipe.

Chicken thighs, broccoli and mushrooms on a sheet pan.

Photo, Erik Putz.

Sheet-Pan Orange Chicken With Sweet Potatoes

There is nothing better than a one-sheet quick weeknight dinner, and this one involves baked veggies paired with sweet and tangy chicken. Get our sheet pan orange chicken with sweet potatoes recipe.

Slow cooker sweet potato soup with apples in a white bowl.

Slow Cooker Sweet Potato and Apple Soup

A cold weather soup that you don’t have to watch for hours over the stove. Pop all the ingredients into your slow cooker and let it do the work for you. Get our slow cooker sweet potato and apple soup recipe.

sriracha sheet-pan chicken drumsticks with sweet potato fries

Sriracha Drumsticks and Sweet Potato Fries

Looking for an easy and speedy meal tonight? Toss everything onto a sheet pan, bake and voila! A delicious, minimal-mess meal in no time. Get our recipe for sheet pan drumsticks with sweet potato fries.

Modern Baked Potato

Why not jazz up a traditional baked potato? Topped with luscious cheeses, sour cream, green onions and pimentos, this is one irresistable tuber. Get our modern baked potato recipe.

Maple bacon sweet potatoes

Photo, Erik Putz.

Maple Bacon Sweet Potatoes

Crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside—these heavenly bacon-topped potatoes are a sweet and savoury twist on a classic. Plus, they’re as easy to make in the oven as they are on the BBQ. Get our maple bacon sweet potatoes recipe.

A white platter filled with sweet potato stuffing.

(Photo: John Cullen)

Sweet-Potato Stuffing

A seasonal favourite that’s just as delicious and easy to make anytime of year. Plus, with only 15 minutes of prep required it may soon become a weeknight favourite. Get our sweet-potato stuffing recipe.

Winter squash

Photo, Erik Putz.

Squash and Sweet Potato

Mashed potatoes with a twist. These autumn veggies go together suprisingly well, adding some vibrant colour to your dinner plate. Get our squash and sweet potato mash recipe.

Kale Salad with Sweet Potatoes and Walnuts

Filled with wonderful wintery vegetables, this salad is a great way to pump up your nutrient intake (it’s loaded with Vitamin A). Get our kale salad with sweet potatoes and walnuts recipe.

Roberto Caruso

Rosemary Sweet Potatoes

This chop-and-toss dish has been voted the easiest side dish ever by the Test Kitchen team. Fresh rosemary brightens up chunks of vibrant sweet potato—a must-have side for any cold-weather meal. Get our rosemary sweet potatoes recipe.

sweet potato gnudi with chantrelles

Photo, Erik Putz.

Sweet Potato Gnudi with Chantrelles

Sautéed with fragrant chanterelle mushrooms and sage, these savoury dumplings will be the talk of the table. (And everyone will want seconds, we guarantee it.) Get our sweet potato gnudi with chantrelles recipe.

Chickpea and sweet potato curry. (Photo, Roberto Caruso.)

Chickpea and Sweet Potato Curry

This gluten-free, one-pot recipe is perfect for busy weeknights. And it won’t mess up the kitchen, so you can forget dish duty and pull up a couch for a little extra prime-time me time. Get our chickpea and sweet potato curry recipe.

Sweet potato savoury yogurt

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Sweet Potato Yogurt

The latest in a bounty of ever-expanding yogurt options is veggies. The key is amplifying the vegetable’s natural sweetness before adding it to a plain yogurt. Get our sweet potato yogurt recipe.

Roasted-garlic and sweet potato clafouti Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Roasted-Garlic and Sweet Potato Clafouti

This one-dish delight of sweet potato and eggs only requires 15 minutes of prep! Get our roasted-garlic and sweet potato clafouti recipe.

Chunky Sweet Potato Fries with Herbed Yogurt Dip

Craving fries? These baked fries with yogurt are as easy to make as they are to eat. Get our chunky sweet potato fries with herbed yogurt dip recipe.

Smoky chicken pot pie with sweet potato crust

Photo, Angus Fergusson.

Smoky Chicken with Sweet Potato Crust

When the cold weather won’t let up, there’s a lot to be excited about in the kitchen—starting with cozy, deep-dish pot pie with a sweet potato crust. Get our smoky chicken with sweet potato crust recipe.

Get Chatelaine in your inbox!

Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered a couple of times a week.
  • *
FILED UNDER: