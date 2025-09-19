In a large mixing bowl, stir the flour and grated sweet potatoes to coat the sweet potato pieces. Add the olive oil, thyme, salt, garlic, yeast and lukewarm water. Stir with a wooden spoon until it becomes too difficult (the mixture will be rough and shaggy), then turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and knead until it becomes smooth and elastic, about 5 minutes. Return the dough to the bowl (no need to wash), cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let the dough rise on the counter for an hour, until doubled in size.