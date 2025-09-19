Use a sharp butcher’s knife or kitchen shears to split the chicken in half by cutting down either side of the backbone, with the backbone resting on your cutting board. The backbone can be saved for stock. Flip the chicken over to remove the keel bone and cartilage between the two breasts. Run your knife around either side of the keel bone at the base of the cartilage and then use your fingers or a smaller knife to run along the cartilage to loosen it. Use your finger to pop out both the keel bone and cartilage, which you can save or discard. Split the chicken in half between the two breasts and place one half on each portion of stuffing, skin-side up.