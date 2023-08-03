27 Recipes To Celebrate Juicy Summer Tomatoes

Markets and stores are brimming with locally grown, sunshine-ripened cherry, beefsteak and heirloom tomatoes—make sure to take advantage of these special tomatoes while they last.

Garden tomatoes’ short season is here, and the flavours these sunshine-ripened tomatoes have to offer is incomparable to the tomatoes available the rest of the year. Make every fresh summer tomato one to be celebrated, starting with the colourful tarts, tangy salad and other summer tomato recipes below.

Gallery Summer tomatoes (Photo: Erik Putz; Produced by Sun Ngo; Food styling by Lindsay Guscott; Prop styling by Catherine Doherty) Heirloom Tomato Salad with Garlic-Chili Crisp Looking for ways to get creative with your salads? This Heirloom Tomato Salad with Garlic-Chili Crisp recipe features a spicy-sweet concoction of garlic and onions, and a zesty dressing, the perfect way to show off peak season tomatoes.