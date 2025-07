Andrea Buckett has over 20 years of experience working in the food industry as a corporate chef, recipe developer, culinary instructor and caterer. In addition to her own platform, Andrea Buckett Cooks, she is a regular guest on The Good Stuff with Mary Berg, and has been featured on Breakfast Television, CTV Your Morning and Today’s Shopping Choice, among others. You’ll find her at her family's cottage in Haliburton, Ont. each summer, where she works from a pontoon boat and paddle boards in her free time.