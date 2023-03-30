14 Passover Recipes For When You’re Sick Of Jam And Matzah

Turn to these Passover meal recipes for a little added inspiration.

The Jewish holiday of Passover celebrates freedom and the start of spring, plus for those who observe it, it also means going eight days without certain grains and leavened foods (which can be a challenge when trying to keep variety in the menu). If you get tired of matzah and jam by day two, turn to these recipes—which include a smoked trout dinner salad, chocolatey brownies and over-the-top matzah pizzas—to satiate cravings all week long.

Gallery Passover recipes Smoked trout salad with horseradish This salad with smoked trout, fennel and potatoes would make a perfect seder side dish or a light mid-week dinner. Get this smoked trout salad with horseradish recipe.

Watch: How to prepare fennel (for our smoked trout salad)

This piece was originally published in 2018 and updated in 2022.