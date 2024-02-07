11 Romantic Menus For An At-Home Valentine's Dinner

Photography, Erik Putz. Food styling, Ashley Denton. Prop styling, Madeline Johari.
Make the most of staying home with a menu that lets you dine in style. These menus are the tastiest way to have a romantic evening in, from decadent fondues and creamy sauces, to seriously delicious steaks and indulgent slow-cooked short ribs (and we haven't even mentioned dessert yet).
Find 11 meal ideas for Valentine's Day dinner in the gallery below:
Appetizer: Gourmet Crostini
Main: Steak with Garlic-Herb Butter and Roasted Parmesan Caulilini
Dessert: Classic Lemon Tart
Appetizer: French Onion Soup
Main: Chicken Saltimbocca with Pappardelle
Dessert: Chocolate Mousse with Whipped Cream
Main: Mediterranean Pork Chops with Green Salad
Dessert: Honeyed Fig Tart
Salad: Sweet Onion, Orange and Almond Salad
Main: Creamy Lobster Fettuccine
Dessert: Salted Caramel and Chocolate Tart
Salad: Pear and Watercress Salad
Main: Glazed Rack of Lamb with Shallot Gravy and Roasted Potatoes
Dessert: Mocha Fool with Crunchy Amaretti
Main: Mole-braised Beef Short Ribs with Green Beans and Creamy Polenta Dessert: Tres Leches Coconut CakePhoto, Roberto Caruso.
Appetizer: Smoky Brie with Blueberry Sauce Main: Beef Bourguignon Dessert: Chocolate-Hazelnut Soufflé
Appetizer: Herbed Goat Cheese with Crackers Main: Roasted Veal Chops with Shallot Butter and Pappardelle with Warm Mushroom and Arugula Salad Dessert: Icewine Martini and Chocolate-Dipped Figs
Main: Chardonnay Cheese Fondue or Spinach and Artichoke Fondue We suggest serving it with crusty bread, raw or blanched vegetables, roasted mini potatoes, mushrooms, meatballs, olives and gherkins.
Dessert: Chocolate fondue Serve with assorted fresh fruit, marshmallows, pound cake, pretzels, nuts, graham crackers or biscuits.
Main: Fried Sweet and Spicy Chicken with Waffles
Side: Apple Celery-Root Slaw
Dessert: Baked Alaska with Marshmallow Frosting
Appetizer: Pear and Watercress Salad
Main: Stuffed Portobello Mushroom Parmigiana
Dessert: Mocha Tofu Mousse
