Recipe Collections

11 Romantic Menus For An At-Home Valentine's Dinner

Pop some bubbly and set a table for two at home.
By Heather MacMullin
February 7, 2024
Photography, Erik Putz. Food styling, Ashley Denton. Prop styling, Madeline Johari.

Make the most of staying home with a menu that lets you dine in style. These menus are the tastiest way to have a romantic evening in, from decadent fondues and creamy sauces, to seriously delicious steaks and indulgent slow-cooked short ribs (and we haven't even mentioned dessert yet).

Find 11 meal ideas for Valentine's Day dinner in the gallery below:

Sensational Steak Dinner

Appetizer: Gourmet Crostini
Main: Steak with Garlic-Herb Butter and Roasted Parmesan Caulilini
Dessert: Classic Lemon Tart

Steak with Garlic-Herb Butter and Roasted Parmesan Caulilini Photography, Erik Putz. Food styling, Ashley Denton. Prop styling, Madeline Johari.

Fresh Pasta Dinner

Appetizer: French Onion Soup
Main: Chicken Saltimbocca with Pappardelle
Dessert: Chocolate Mousse with Whipped Cream

Chicken Saltimbocca with Fresh Pasta Photography, Erik Putz. Food styling, Ashley Denton. Prop styling, Madeline Johari.

Mediterranean Meal

Main: Mediterranean Pork Chops with Green Salad
Dessert: Honeyed Fig Tart

Mediterranean Pork Chops with Green Salad Photography, Erik Putz. Food styling, Ashley Denton. Prop styling, Madeline Johari.

Sultry Seafood Dinner

Salad: Sweet Onion, Orange and Almond Salad
Main: Creamy Lobster Fettuccine
Dessert: Salted Caramel and Chocolate Tart

Creamy Lobster Fettuccine Photography, Erik Putz. Food styling, Ashley Denton. Prop styling, Madeline Johari.

Rack of Lamb Dinner

Salad: Pear and Watercress Salad
Main: Glazed Rack of Lamb with Shallot Gravy and Roasted Potatoes
Dessert: Mocha Fool with Crunchy Amaretti 

Rack of Lamb with Shallot Gravy and Baby Potatoes Photography, Erik Putz. Food styling, Ashley Denton. Prop styling, Madeline Johari.

Decadent, Make-Ahead Meal

Main: Mole-braised Beef Short Ribs with Green Beans and Creamy Polenta Dessert: Tres Leches Coconut Cake

date-night menus - slow cooked short ribs in mole sauce Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Romantic French bistro

11 Romantic Menus For An At-Home Valentine's Dinner Photo, John Cullen.

Fabulous Fondue

Main: Chardonnay Cheese Fondue or Spinach and Artichoke Fondue We suggest serving it with crusty bread, raw or blanched vegetables, roasted mini potatoes, mushrooms, meatballs, olives and gherkins.

Dessert: Chocolate fondue Serve with assorted fresh fruit, marshmallows, pound cake, pretzels, nuts, graham crackers or biscuits.

11 Romantic Menus For An At-Home Valentine's Dinner Photo, Ryan Szulc.

Casual and Indulgent Meal

Main: Fried Sweet and Spicy Chicken with Waffles
Side: Apple Celery-Root Slaw 
Dessert: Baked Alaska with Marshmallow Frosting

11 Romantic Menus For An At-Home Valentine's Dinner Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Meat-Free

Appetizer: Pear and Watercress Salad
Main: Stuffed Portobello Mushroom Parmigiana
Dessert: Mocha Tofu Mousse

Stuffed portobello mushroom parmigiana Photo, Roberto Caruso.

How to make heart-shaped chocolate-almond cretzels

FILED UNDER:
Valentine’s DayInstagramEditor's Picks
