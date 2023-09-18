It isn’t Thanksgiving without green beans on the table.

Whether you like yours sautéed, pickled or in creamy casserole format, here are nine options for your Thanksgiving feast. Most come together in a flash or—even better—can be prepped in advance of the big meal.

Tender-crisp green beans get a major flavour upgrade with the addition of nutty, garlicky pesto (homemade or store-bought).

Get our recipe for Pesto Green Beans.

This recipe skips blanching and sends green beans straight to the frying pan, where they get a zippy ginger seasoning and are finished with crispy fried onions.

Get our Gingery Green Beans recipe.

This classic 1990 recipe strays from the ’50s method of using canned cream soup, instead turning sour cream and swiss cheese into a quick cream sauce to blanket blanched green beans. Don’t forget the cracker topping to give each bite some crispy texture. Get our Green Bean Casserole recipe.

These crunchy, buttery green beans come together quickly—you can also boil the beans in advance, drain and refrigerate until you’re ready to sauté.

Get our Nutty Green Beans recipe.

Store-bought garlic butter streamlines prep while panko and almonds add crunch. This recipe can be easily doubled or tripled if you’re feeding a crowd.

Get our Crunchy Garlicky Green Beans recipe.

After a quick dip in boiling water, tender-crisp green beans are drenched in nutty brown butter and topped with toasted almonds.

Get our Brown Butter Green Beans recipe.

Pancetta and balsamic vinegar jazz up classic green beans. Bonus: The majority of this recipe can be prepped in advance, making it the perfect side dish for a holiday feast.

Get our Balsamic Green Beans and Pancetta recipe.

If you have cucumbers and vinegar, you can have quick pickles in 15 minutes flat (plus an overnight in the fridge).

Get our Quick Pickled Green Beans recipe.

Ginger adds warmth and spicy kick to this quick recipe. We love elegant French green beans, which are typically longer and thinner than the standard ones.

Get our Garlic and Ginger Green Beans recipe.

