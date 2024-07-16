The Amazon Prime Day Deals Canada Our Editors Own And Love 

Like everyone else in the world (or so it seemed at the time), my colleague Andréanne and I both invested in Peloton bikes during the early days of the pandemic. Four years later, we continue to use them multiple times a week. If you can’t find a gym you like, or don’t have the time to get to one, Peloton’s programming (in terms of class variety, instructors and music) is unparalleled. I personally love the Bike Bootcamp classes that alternate between weights and cycling. One caveat: in addition to the Bike, you need to pay a monthly subscription fee for programming that currently rings in at around $60. —MH