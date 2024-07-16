The Amazon Prime Day Deals Canada Our Editors Own And Love 

(Photo illustration: Isie Yang)
Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here! This two-day sales event—which runs from July 16 to 17— is full of virtual doorbuster deals for Amazon Prime Day. Some deals span both days of the event, others (including Lightning and Wow Deals) typically only last a few hours, so you need to act fast.
We love our Apple Watches here at Chatelaine. They let us (perhaps slightly too competitively) track our steps, monitor our exercise minutes, do Pilates and so much more. This is a great deal on the Series 9, with a sleek, black, goes-with-anything band.—GG
I am intensely loyal to not one but two thermal coffee mugs: the Fellow, for tossing into my bag when I’m headed to the office, and the Yeti Rambler for dog walking. Unlike the Fellow, which has a screw top, the Yeti mug has a closable drink-through lid so I don’t need to worry about shoving a lid in my pocket while I walk. And when I’ve finished my coffee, I loop the handle into my hands-free dog leash and continue my walk unencumbered. (Note: This isn't the coolest look but I don't care.) —Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief
This souped-up version of the standard SodaStream carbonates tap water at the pull of a lever and comes in three colours: black, red and white. The CO2 cartridge is good for 60L and can be exchanged at many retailers, including Staples and Walmart. Several Chatelaine staffers (including me!) own a SodaStream and wholeheartedly recommend it. —MH
Like everyone else in the world (or so it seemed at the time), my colleague Andréanne and I both invested in Peloton bikes during the early days of the pandemic. Four years later, we continue to use them multiple times a week. If you can’t find a gym you like, or don’t have the time to get to one, Peloton’s programming (in terms of class variety, instructors and music) is unparalleled. I personally love the Bike Bootcamp classes that alternate between weights and cycling. One caveat: in addition to the Bike, you need to pay a monthly subscription fee for programming that currently rings in at around $60. —MH
I resisted getting an eReader for ages, but I truly love my Kobo. Unlike my phone, reading on it is distraction free, and unlike print, I can make the font bigger for my middle-aged eyes. It's light and portable and excellent for travel (even when it's just a TTC trip to the office). Plus, unlike Kindles, you can use Kobos to take eBooks out of the library. This model is a bit of an upgrade from mine (I have the Clara BW), but it adds a few features—it's got a bigger screen, you can listen to audiobooks, turn the pages with either buttons or by tapping on the screen—and has double the storage. —Gillian Grace, deputy editor, digital
In search of something to ease my sore feet, I spent a long time researching different foot massagers and reading reviews, and found the Renpho, which has more than 10,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. It features three different Shiatsu kneading and compression settings, and has a heat option. I've been using it 15 to 30 minutes a day while I watch TV or work at my desk; it's so relaxing and, more importantly, it has considerably helped with the pain. —Andréanne Dion, senior style and beauty editor
As a pescatarian who's trying to eat fewer animal products (for animal welfare and environmental reasons—animal agriculture is a huge contributor to climate change), I know that vegan protein powders can be...challenging from a taste perspective. This is the best tasting vegan protein powder we tried in an office taste test; it packs 21 grams of protein in a serving and mixes well in smoothies. —G.G.
Chatelaine eco-writer Brett Tryon got me onto Swedish dishcloths with her great piece on reusable paper towel alternatives. They're made of cellulose (wood pulp) and cotton and are biodegradable and compostable when they wear out. This is a good price for 10 cloths, and you can use them for dishes and cleaning. They're supposed to last for up to 300 uses; mine are a year in—I wash them and hang dry—and still seem as good as new. They're terrific for dishes and cleaning (no lint!). —G.G.
