10 Editor-Approved Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals

The Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is running from July 16 to July 17, and there are some serious beauty deals to be had. We’re talking 30 percent off our favourite makeup remover and a whopping $100 off of Dyson’s bestselling hair dryer. The two-day sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to get instant access.
Overwhelmed by all the deals? We put together a list of all the beauty products we’ll be stocking up on during the sale, as well as the must-have items Chatelaine staffers own and love and the practical kitchen staples we can’t live without. (And be sure to check out our handy Amazon shopping guide, which has insider tips on how best to use the retail platform.)
I keep a few packs of these individually wrapped eye masks in my travel makeup bag for long flights—they always do the trick when I need to look like I’ve had a decent night of sleep. The gel texture is cooling for instant de-puffing action, and the patches are infused with collagen, hyaluronic acid, amino acids and glycerin to hydrate the delicate under-eye area.
No matter how many cleansers I try, I always come back to this one. On top of being affordable, it’s fragrance-free, gentle and lathers up nicely without leaving my skin feeling tight or dry. The formula is packed with hyaluronic acid and ceramides to nurture the skin barrier.
I always keep a backup in my skincare stash, so I’ll be stocking up while it’s 20 percent off.
This mascara went viral when it first launched, and it lives up to the hype—I’ve been using it religiously ever since. The wand is flexible, so it’s easy to grab every single lash, even in hard-to-reach corners. It gives me the long, fluttery lashes I’ve always dreamed of and it stays put all day without flaking.
It’s not an exaggeration to say that the Dyson Supersonic is the best hair dryer ever made. It’s expensive, but you’d be hard pressed to find a hair tool more beloved. It has won countless awards—including Chatelaine’s very own Beauty Awards—and it continues to fly off the shelves. I’ve owned mine for years and recommend to anyone who is looking for salon-worthy results at home.
It very rarely goes on sale, so now’s the time to take the plunge while it's $100 off. (If you have a sensitive scalp, try the Dyson Supersonic Nural instead.)
I’ve had these satin scrunchies in my Amazon cart for a while—I’ve been waiting for Prime Day to roll around to finally click “purchase.” I’ve relied on Kitsch’s satin pillowcases for years to keep my hair smooth and static-free, and this multi-pack is the perfect addition to my haircare routine. They come in so many fun patterns and colours, but my favourite is definitely the leopard print.
To take off heavy makeup—including waterproof mascara—in seconds, I swear by this ultra-gentle micellar water. It’s one of the few makeup removers out there that doesn’t sting my sensitive eyes, so it’s on heavy rotation in my “getting un-ready” routine. I love that the formula doesn’t need to be rinsed off as it makes getting ready for bed so quick and easy.
This ultra-viral lip mask contains a cocktail of ingredients (including coconut oil, shea butter and murumuru seed butter, as well as vitamin C and a patented antioxidant complex) that leave lips feeling smooth and nourished. It comes in a bunch of flavours, but the OG is still my go-to.
It’s great overnight, but I also use it in the daytime to prep for lipstick.
If you have sensitive skin, finding the right exfoliator can be a challenge. This chemical formula is gentle enough for me to use a couple of times a week on my T-zone to get rid of dead skin cells and help the rest of my skincare penetrate better.
This face mist is a must-have for tired skin, and one of my favourite writing companions. The herbal-citrusy scent is incredibly refreshing, and a couple of spritzes always helps me find my focus when my energy is dwindling. I keep one on my office desk, to the delight of my Chatelaine colleagues who will come by for a mist when they need a boost in the afternoon. I also keep one on my bedside table, and one in my purse to keep cool on hot summer days.
Part gloss and part creamy lipstick, this lip plumper has earned a spot in my makeup bag thanks to its highly pigmented, ultra-shiny finish. The supersized applicator is easy to use and tapered at the end for precision lining. The formula comes in eight shades, including Strike A Rose, a super wearable pink.
