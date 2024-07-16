10 Editor-Approved Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals

This face mist is a must-have for tired skin, and one of my favourite writing companions. The herbal-citrusy scent is incredibly refreshing, and a couple of spritzes always helps me find my focus when my energy is dwindling. I keep one on my office desk, to the delight of my Chatelaine colleagues who will come by for a mist when they need a boost in the afternoon. I also keep one on my bedside table, and one in my purse to keep cool on hot summer days.