I Tried Dyson’s Brand New Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer

When Dyson made its beauty debut with the Supersonic eight years ago, it reinvented the hair dryer as we knew it. Backed by serious R&D, including an entire team of scientists dedicated to researching hair health, and equipped with a small-but-mighty motor that allowed for a compact design and quick results, it promised—and delivered—salon-worthy results at home, all for a cool $500. (And that’s in 2016 money—today it costs $580.) Since then, the brand has also launched the viral Airwrap multi-styler, the Corrale cordless straightener and the Airstrait wet-to-dry straightener, further cementing its status as the go-to for luxe, innovative hair tools.
It’s not an exaggeration to say that the Dyson Supersonic is the best hair dryer ever made. You’d be hard pressed to find a hair tool more beloved. It has won countless awards—including Chatelaine’s very own Beauty Awards—and it continues to fly off the shelves. Boutique gyms, fancy hotels and spas, hair salons, your poshest friend’s bathroom—it’s become a status symbol that embodies quiet luxury. (It is, after all, one of the quietest hair dryers around.) I’ve owned mine for years, and I love it enough to have convinced several family members and friends to purchase one too. So I was a little curious when a press release announcing a new Dyson hair dryer landed in my inbox. What could possibly be better than the best hair dryer ever made?
Enter the Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer, the brand’s most intelligent hair tool to date.
At first glance, the Supersonic Nural looks a lot like the OG. But on closer inspection, there are subtle differences that hint at the new features packed inside: a see-through end-cap window (as seen in the photo below), an extra button and a sensor conspicuously suspended inside the barrel.
The groundbreaking Nural sensors that give the tool its name are what make this intelligent hair dryer a whole new machine, rather than a mere upgrade. (In case you’re wondering, the original Supersonic isn’t going anywhere.) The Supersonic Nural aims to simplify your routine with a mode dedicated to scalp protection, technology that remembers heat and air-flow settings for each attachment and a motion sensor that pauses the dryer when you put it down.
Scalp protect mode is the biggest upgrade, and the one I was most excited to try. Like the OG, the Nural has four heat settings and three speed settings. Thanks to a sensor that calculates how far from your head you’re holding it, the hair dryer automatically adjusts the temperature setting to keep it at an even 55C to prevent heat damage to the scalp and hair while also drying quickly and efficiently. You can see it work via the clear end-cap window, where lights turn yellow for low heat, orange for medium heat and red for high heat, depending on how much heat is required to keep the temperature optimal. With the press of a button, you can also switch off scalp protect mode and enjoy a high-heat blowout guilt-free.
Scalp health is buzzy, and for good reason—it’s at the root of healthy hair. “Hair is dead once it leaves the scalp,” celebrity hairstylist and Dyson global styling ambassador Matthew Collins tells me. “You can’t change how healthy it is.” As someone who experiences alopecia areata, a form of hair loss that causes strands to fall out in patches, I'm constantly monitoring my hair and scalp for any symptoms that might signal a flare-up. I also have a sensitive scalp, and heavily scented hair products, vigorous brushing and excessive heat can all cause it to turn red, sore and itchy. But everyone, not just people with scalp concerns, can benefit from the scalp-protection feature. According to Collins, we become desensitized to heat over time and don’t even realize how hot our tools get. Sarah Mardis, a hair specialist and director at Hårklinikken, a hair loss clinic in New York City, sees first-hand the results of heat damage, which often causes oily scalp and dryness. In the most extreme cases, it can also result in burns and permanent hair loss.
As concerned as I am about my scalp health, I’m also lazy when it comes to styling my hair. I don't enjoy the process of drying, smoothing, curling and shaping. I’ve always set my dryer to the medium-heat setting, which felt like a decent compromise—until I talked to Collins. “It’s very important to adjust the setting down if you’re rough drying the hair,” he explains. “That’s when you’re getting closer to the root of the hair and the scalp.”
The Nural's scalp protect mode takes out the guesswork when it comes to temperature. What I've noticed most is the absence of that tingly scalp feeling—the one that means you got a little too close.
If you share your hair dryer with someone else or like to switch up styling attachments, Dyson has devised a technology that remembers the heat and speed settings last used with each.
It also has a pause detect function that’s a game-changer for anyone who’s had to stop and pick up the remnants of their favourite powder highlighter off the bathroom floor mid-blow dry. When the Nural senses that it's been set down, the heater automatically reduces heat and decreases airflow. It picks right back up when you lift it up again.
Like Dyson’s original hair dryer, the Nural comes with five attachments: a “gentle air” attachment (which is great for sensitive scalps), a styling concentrator, a wide-tooth comb, a flyaway tool and a new-and-improved diffuser.
While a diffuser is typically most useful for curls and coils, the Wave+Curl can tease out loose waves as well. The attachment comes in two pieces, acting either as a typical diffuser with prongs (for curls) or a diffusing bowl (for waves).
I have the slightest wave to my hair when I air-dry it, and I’ve been able to get decent beachy waves with a little help from a styling cream and some time spent figuring out how to properly use the diffuser. Dry hair and no time spent curling it? Sign me up.
Like its predecessor, the Dyson Supersonic Nural costs a pretty penny—it rings in at $630. It’s definitely not for everyone. For each person in my life who cherishes their Dyson Supersonic, there’s someone else who sings the praises of a $20 hair dryer that’s been going strong for years.
Like the OG Supersonic, the souped-up version is sleek, quiet, fast and gives professional results at home. The new features were designed for those with scalp concerns, fragile hair or specific styling routines that require switching attachments halfway through. That said, anyone can benefit from them—who doesn’t want healthy, shiny, frizz-free hair?
If you’re about to splurge on the OG Supersonic, it’s absolutely worth spending an extra $50 to get the scalp-safe upgrade. When it comes to hair health, it’s definitely better to be safe than sorry. (Trust me, I know a thing or two about hair loss.)
For anyone with wavy hair, the Wave+Curl diffuser is a great addition to the attachment line-up, and not currently available to purchase separately or with the original Supersonic.
If you’ve been thinking about taking the plunge but aren't convinced, there are Dyson stores across Canada where you can try out the tools before you commit.
