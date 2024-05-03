I Tried Dyson’s Brand New Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer

Scalp health is buzzy, and for good reason—it’s at the root of healthy hair. “Hair is dead once it leaves the scalp,” celebrity hairstylist and Dyson global styling ambassador Matthew Collins tells me. “You can’t change how healthy it is.” As someone who experiences alopecia areata, a form of hair loss that causes strands to fall out in patches, I'm constantly monitoring my hair and scalp for any symptoms that might signal a flare-up. I also have a sensitive scalp, and heavily scented hair products, vigorous brushing and excessive heat can all cause it to turn red, sore and itchy. But everyone, not just people with scalp concerns, can benefit from the scalp-protection feature. According to Collins, we become desensitized to heat over time and don’t even realize how hot our tools get. Sarah Mardis, a hair specialist and director at Hårklinikken, a hair loss clinic in New York City, sees first-hand the results of heat damage, which often causes oily scalp and dryness. In the most extreme cases, it can also result in burns and permanent hair loss.