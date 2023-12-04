The Best Mascaras For Incredibly Lush Lashes

There are few beauty products out there more hardworking than a humble tube of mascara. It’s the finishing touch to every look, the one makeup item many of us—including self-professed no-makeup girls—can’t live without. And it’s also one of the hardest products to buy.

When testing new mascaras, smudges, flakes and clumps are par for the course. To help you on your journey to finding the best mascaras for all occasions, we tried on countless options at every price point. Here are the best formulas for fluttery lashes.

The best mascaras to shop now

Best mascara overall

Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara, $39

Volume, length, lift and curl—this mascara does it all, so you don’t have to choose. The unique gel texture ensures that each lash is evenly coated, making eyes appear instantly fresher and wider. Plus, the curved brush mimics the shape of the eye and features 90 (!!!) different bristle sizes for a mess-free application with big impact.

Best volumizing mascara

L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, $13

To go bold on a budget, opt for this volumizing mascara infused with conditioning flower oils. Need more convincing? Beyoncé’s makeup artist is reportedly a fan. The hourglass-shaped brush creates a red-carpet-ready look in just two coats.

Best lengthening mascara

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, $12

This mascara is a viral sensation, and for good reason: The slim, flexible wand makes it easy to grab every single lash, even in hard-to-reach corners, and the formula contains tiny fibres that instantly add length. It lasts all day without flaking but comes right off with warm water at night.

Best fanning mascara

Benefit Cosmetics Fan Fest Mascara, $38

Consider this product falsies in a tube. The curved brush is perfectly designed to reach the corners of the eye for a defined, fanned-out effect that gives the illusion of more lashes. The water-resistant formula doesn’t smudge or flake, and it keeps lashes lifted all day.

Best curling mascara

Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara, $44

Skip the eyelash curler: Dior’s iconic curved mascara wand curls and defines straight lashes for a wide-awake effect that doesn’t look overdone. The formula is incredibly long-lasting—boasting up to 24 hours of wear—and infused with cotton nectar, which creates runway-worthy shine. (Who knew?) Oh, and the packaging is refillable.

Best waterproof mascara

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Waterproof Mascara, $6

Proof that you don’t have to splurge to get your hands on a top-rated product, this waterproof cult favourite delivers length, definition and volume and stays put through unexpected rain showers and sweaty workouts.

Best mascara for dramatic lashes

YSL Beauty Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara, $39

If you believe that more is more, this one’s for you. The award-winning jet-black formula and oversized brush work together to thicken and volumize lashes for a fringe that truly stands out. Party season, here you come!

This mascara received top honours at our annual Beauty Awards thanks to its supersized brush, which delivers big lashes.

Best mascara for layering

M.A.C Cosmetics MACStack Mascara, $37

With a buildable formula that can be endlessly layered without clumping, this mascara will appeal to those who want soft, no-crunch lashes and a little bit of drama. Choose from one of two different brushes for your tube: the micro, which is perfect for short or bottom lashes, and the mega, a major volume booster.

Best mascara for natural-looking lashes

Glossier Lash Slick Mascara, $24

For everyday wear, you can’t beat this mascara’s subtle lift. The smudge- and flake-resistant formula contains tiny fibres which are deposited onto the lashes to create definition and length for up to 12 hours. It’s often compared to a tubing mascara, which uses polymers to wrap around the lashes—forming “tubes”—for a high-impact, smudge-proof application that washes off easily.

It also comes in brown for an even more natural look on blondes and brunettes.

Best mascara for weightless application

Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara, $27

This mascara is a favourite of beauty experts, and one application is enough to see why. The formula is so light that it feels like bare lashes, but the large brush delivers seriously impressive volume, length and curl in just a few swipes.

Best mascara for sensitive eyes

Saie Mascara 101, $37

Formulated with beeswax to condition, shea butter to moisturize and amino acids to strengthen, this all-natural mascara has earned the coveted Clean at Sephora seal. It’s incredibly gentle on the eyes, while still delivering plenty of volume, length and lift.

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.