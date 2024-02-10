13 Gentle Makeup Removers To Melt Away Makeup Instantly

Experimenting with makeup is one of life's small joys, but let's face it: the fun typically ends when it's time to take it off. But it can be so much better. The best makeup removers out there are a pleasure to use, melting away stubborn makeup without irritating the skin and leaving it hydrated and soft. And there's something satisfying about going from full glam to squeaky clean skin in just a few minutes.
The perfect formula for you will depend on your skin type and the kind of makeup you wear daily. Oil-based cleansers, like cleansing oils and cleansing balms, are incredibly hydrating and well-suited to sensitive skin. They cut through stubborn makeup easily, so there's no rubbing required.
Micellar waters are another popular choice, especially for those with oily skin who prefer to avoid oil-based formulas. They don't need to be rinsed, making them a popular choice as a first cleanse on a full face of makeup or quickie face wash.
Not all removers can take off waterproof makeup, so be sure to look at the packaging carefully if you're a fan of long-wear mascara, liner and lipstick.
If you have sensitive skin, you know that using a harsh face cleanser can wreak havoc on your complexion. Specifically made for delicate skin, this gentle oil-to-milk formula uses micellar technology to whisk away makeup and debris.
If you love The Body Shop's iconic Camomile Cleansing Butter, you'll love this eye makeup remover from the same collection. It takes off mascara, liner and eyeshadow quickly and thoroughly, without that greasy feeling some eye makeup removers leave behind. (It's also celeb-approved—Alanis Morissette has been using it for over 20 years.)
This cleansing balm has over 5,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, and people rave about everything from its smell to its texture to its efficacy. We can confirm that the hype is well-deserved—it's that good. It's made with sunflower and ginger root oils to melt makeup, as well as tumeric, moringa extract and papaya enzymes to deeply cleanse skin.
Suitable for all skin types, this affordable no-rinse micellar water is ideal for quick makeup removal. It comes in a variety of formulas, including one with skin-brightening vitamin C, but we're partial to the OG. If you need a heavy-duty remover, look for the waterproof version.
Want an eco-friendly cleanse? This oil-to-milk facial cleanser is solid and housed in a handy paper tube that makes for a mess-free and easy application. It's gentle and best used on light makeup day, when a powerful remover isn't needed.
For a luxurious experience on a budget, try this affordable balm. The silky formula turns into an oil as you work it into the skin, then into a milky cleanser with the addition of water. Thanks to hyaluronic acid and peptides, it leave skin feeling hydrated.
Known for being gentle and effective on even the most sensitive eyes, this classic dual-phase makeup remover contains cucumber extract to hydrate and caffeine to depuff. It's incredibly effective, meaning you won't have to rub the delicate eye area to get every last trace of makeup off.
We found it easily removes dirt, oil and all sorts of other gunk in a single cotton round swipe.
Soft and silky as can be, this blend of grapeseed, jojoba, avocado and plum kernel oils makes for a luxurious experience. We love using the oil as the first step in a double cleanse routine, followed by the brand's equally excellent foaming cleanser.
Consider this oil-to-foam cleanser a double cleanse in a single step. The oil has a lightweight, gel-like texture with zero greasy feel and then lathers up into a foam to quickly break down makeup and sunscreen. Once rinsed off, skin is left clean and surprisingly hydrated.
Made with soothing colloidal oatmeal, this viral cleansing balm has earned a stellar reputation by making light work of full-coverage and waterproof makeup without causing irritation.
Thanks to a cocktail of hemp-derived cannabis seed extract, hyaluronic acid and aloe, this micellar water removes makeup without drying out skin. The pump is great for soaking cotton pads without spilling.
This blend of grapeseed, sweet almond, castor and sunflower oils transforms into a rich cleansing milk with just a few drops of water. Pro tip: Castor oil is said to boost lash growth, so it's worth a try if you're looking for a full fringe.
A little bit goes a long way with this sumptuous cleanser. Camellia oil is the star ingredient, pulling double duty by making quick work of waterproof makeup while hydrating skin.
