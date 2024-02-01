What You Need To Know About Lactic Acid For Skin

Though it can be used morning or night, saving lactic acid for bedtime lets it work while your body is in repair mode. A major tip for avoiding irritation: “I wouldn’t use it as a precursor to another active ingredient,” says Beach. For this reason, she always recommends alternating rather than layering. For example, she suggests rotating between retinol nights and AHA nights if you want to tap into different actives. And though lactic acid is one of the gentler acids, Beach still recommends keeping it away from the delicate skin around your eyes, neck and in the corners of your mouth.