It’s officially Amazon Prime Day 2025 on July 16 and 17, and for 48 hours, Amazon is rewarding its Prime members with virtual doorbuster deals.
If you’re not up to speed, here’s the lowdown on Prime Day in Canada. And if you’re not a Prime member but want in on the savings, it’s not too late: sign up for a 30-day free trial here. (If you don't want to proceed with paying for a membership, currently $9.99 per month, simply cancel before the 30 days are over.)
With all the ongoing deals, it can get overwhelming—but we’ve got you. We’ve rounded up our favourite deals on Chatelaine-approved kitchen staples. (Check out editor-approved beauty deals and our editors' Prime Day picks, too!)
J.A. Henckels 8-Inch Chef’s Knife, $20 (37% off)
We’re strong believers that you don’t need a fancy, 12-piece knife kit to set you up for success in the kitchen: a good quality chef’s, bread, and paring knife are all you really need. This 8-inch chef’s knife by Henckels is a great option if you’re looking to replace an old blade—and a great deal to boot.
AMZCHEF 2-Speed Juicer, $100 (51% off)
If you’re looking to add a juicer to your kitchen setup without investing a bunch of money in a single-use item, AMZCHEF makes a good one (and this is an excellent deal). This bladeless juicer makes quick work of tender and crunchy produce by using a large plastic drill to power through it, separating juice from solids in something similar to a cold-press fashion.
Nambé 5-Piece Stainless Steel Silverware Set, $50 (43% off)
Nambé’s silverware sets can be found in high-end restaurants and home kitchen tables alike: the Scandinavian-style design fits seamlessly into different dining settings and the heavyweight quality of the steel means these sets will last.
AeroPress XL Coffee Press, $55 (39% off)
AeroPress’ hydraulic coffee maker is a longtime editor favourite on the Chatelaine team. The extra large version can make up to six espresso-sized shots in a single press, making it both portable and convenient for batch brews.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper and Slicer, $45 (36% off)
Interested in the convenience of a mandoline chopper but afraid of the blades? A press-style chopper removes the danger of slicing your fingers, and can power through bell peppers, onions, garlic, cabbage and other semi-firm produce in a single swing, making prep for stir fries and salads a breeze.
Ninja Professional Plus Blender, $119, (37% off)
Equipped with container options for large batches of soup or single-serving smoothies, Ninja’s high-powered blenders are excellent at blitzing produce, ice, cooked foods and more at less than half the price of some of its higher-end competitors.
Cuisinart SmartStick Hand Blender, $51 (36% off)
We highly recommend immersion blenders for making quick work of blitzing soups and salad dressings without having to haul out a full-sized blender that will need to be hand-washed. Cuisinart makes this doubly convenient with attachments made specifically for dressings, mincing and grinding, and a whisk that turns the SmartStick into a mini hand-mixer.
