Amazon Prime Day Is Almost Here. What You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day is almost here! The highly anticipated two-day shopping event from the global retail giant is chock full of bargain deals on home, kitchen, and beauty products, as well as electronics and pretty much everything else.

For seasoned Prime shoppers, you know the day is coming when the brown Amazon packages start showing up at the door adorned with festive blue Prime Day tape. The uninitiated among us might be unaware that Prime Day is one of the biggest online shopping holidays on the calendar, rivaling Cyber Monday and Black Friday.

But there’s also discounts on products from small- and medium-sized businesses, too. If you haven’t participated in Prime Day before, it can get a little overwhelming. But don’t worry, we have the rundown on the retail giant’s biggest event, along with a few tips to help you navigate the frenzy.

What is Prime Day?

As the name suggests, Prime Day is Amazon’s deal event—much like Boxing Day or Cyber Monday—and one that is exclusively for Prime members.

Prime Day was born in 2015 on Amazon’s 20th anniversary as a way to celebrate its Prime members. Since then it has exponentially grown into the mammoth shopping holiday it is now.

Can I shop Prime Day deals if I…don’t have Prime?

If you’re not a Prime member, don’t fret—you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and still get all the same deals, plus free, fast shipping, access to Prime Video and other perks. (After the free month, Prime costs $9.99 a month, but you can cancel anytime.) The Prime Day experience itself lasts 48 hours and features deals on top brands.

When is Prime Day 2023?

This exclusive summer retail event dates are top secret until Amazon makes the announcement a few weeks before the occasion. However, we can make an educated guess based on years prior that it will most likely run from Tuesday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 12. (Prime Day 2022 ran from Tuesday, July 12 to Wednesday, July 13.)

Tips for a smooth Prime Day

1. Make sure you have a working Prime account

As previously mentioned, you can just sign up for the free 30-day trial if you don’t have a paid account. You can still enjoy all of its perks, including two-day shipping, Prime Video, Amazon Music and more. If you don’t want to pay the Prime membership pricing (currently $9.99 per month), simply cancel before the 30 days are over.

2. Make a list of what you want to buy—and keep tabs

Treat Prime Day as you would treat holiday shopping. For maximum efficiency, add products to a Wish List (you’re able to create multiple lists under your profile). You can also visit the Prime Day page and keep tabs on products by selecting “Watch this Deal.”

3. Get the Amazon app

If you have the Amazon app, you can sign up for push notifications five minutes before the deal starts. Amazon does a great job promoting its own devices like Alexa and Kindle on the Prime page but it’s worth doing your own research for more great deals.

4. Price check the items

Make sure you’re getting a good deal by checking the product’s price history. There are free websites and extensions like camelcamelcamel that will display a full price history of a specific product so you can be certain that you’re making the best choice. Set the “Price Type” section to Amazon only to avoid third-party scams.

5. Place an order while the deal is live

There are typically two types of Prime Day deals: Deals of the Day and Lightning Deals. The former lasts 24 hours and features Amazon’s best-selling products. (Note: Deals may not be the same on both days.) Lightning Deals are faster and pop up every few minutes—these usually last a few hours (or until the item sells out). And yes, you can return Prime deal items. Amazon’s return policy stays the same so you can return most items within 30 days, but read the fine print because there are always exceptions.

Stay tuned for our Prime Day coverage, including this year’s best deals and our top picks for kitchen, home and lifestyle items.