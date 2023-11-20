The Best At-Home Coffee Maker Costs Just $55

Yes, you can quickly and easily make cafe-quality coffee at home with an AeroPress. Here’s how.

My quest to perfect brewed-at-home coffee (rich flavour, smooth texture, not acidic) seemed never-ending. I tried mixing up my variables: different beans and roasts, tap water versus filtered, and countless different machines and brewing methods—including automatic drip coffee, an espresso maker, pour-over drip, a French press type coffee maker and a Chemex. I still wasn’t getting the perfect coffee result that I wanted. And then I discovered the AeroPress coffee maker.

About the size of a drinking glass, and made of sturdy BPA-free polypropylene, the AeroPress makes, hands down, the best cup of coffee I have ever brewed at home. It’s made of just four parts—a chamber, a plunger, a filter cap and a paper filter—which makes it easy to clean and less likely to break.

The method is also simple, and operates like a syringe. When the coffee grinds and hot water combine in the chamber, the grinds get fully immersed (they look like they are floating around) and the pressure created when plunging results in a full extraction from the coffee beans in the fraction of the time of other methods (just 60 seconds). This short brew time, combined with its unique paper filters (which remove oil and other compounds), creates a less-bitter, less-acidic, richer and fuller-flavoured cup of coffee compared to other methods.

Need to make AeroPress coffee for a crowd? It’s easy to scale the amounts up or down, or modify the ratio of ground beans to water for specific types of brew. For large amounts, you can brew two to three strong pressings into a carafe and then top it off with hot water, Americano-style. Craving an espresso? Simply use less water for a stronger shot. Want a latte? Brew using the espresso ratio first, then add steamed milk. It is truly versatile!

Another true bonus: This coffee maker is portable and can easily fit into suitcase or weekend bag, something you’d never think to do with a French press or Chemex. Ever since I stumbled upon the AeroPress, I have made it a constant companion on many trips. The AeroPress conveniently includes a storage bag, enabling me to effortlessly pack it along with its accompanying items such as filters, a stirring utensil, and a precisely measured scoop. I simply secure the bag shut and place it in my suitcase alongside a container of freshly ground coffee beans, a compact kettle and my beloved travel mug. The best part is that the AeroPress is constructed from sturdy plastic, alleviating any concerns about it getting damaged during transit.

AeroPress Original Coffee Press, $55

This is the OG Aeropress, which is highly portable. It’s lightweight and made of plastic that is free of both BPA and phalates.

AeroPress Go, $55

This newer addition to the Aeropress line-up has several features that make it even *more* portable than the original. It’s slightly smaller—but still makes the same amount of coffee—and also includes a travel cup and lid that double as a carrying case.

AeroPress Replacement Filters, $13 for 350

These paper AeroPress filters absorb bitter-tasting compounds from coffee grounds and prevent fine grounds from finding their way to your cup.

AeroPress Stainless Steel Reusable Filter, $20

This stainless steel filter is infinitely reusable—never worry about running low on paper filters again—and promises the same grit-free results.

