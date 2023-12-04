Wherever you are, good coffee is never too far away.

We think a great bag of coffee beans is something worth splurging on if you’re making it at home. It’s always more economical than café prices, and allows you to support some great local roasters—many of whom are committed to sourcing responsibly and sustainably farmed beans.

Here are 16 great Canadian coffee roasters that deliver so that wherever you are, good, fresh coffee is never too far away. (Oh, and while we’re talking coffee: Have you tried the AeroPress? It’s our favourite way to make coffee at home.)

Lastly, getting coffee delivered—whether it’s a bag or two of beans or even a gift subscription—makes a great gift for the coffee lover in your life.

Coffee delivery Canada: 16 coast-to-coast options

Matchstick Coffee; Vancouver

Matchstick Coffee is a specialty coffee bar and roastery in Vancouver, with various bean subscription programs as well as individual bags for sale. If you live within British Columbia, they offer free shipping on orders that exceed 5 lbs. If not, shipping is available for a fee country-wide.

Shop Now

49th Parallel Coffee Roasters; Vancouver

49th Parallel Coffee Roasters is also headquartered in Vancouver. Along with individual bean orders, they also have subscription options available. They’re currently offering free ground shipping on orders $60 and up in Canada.

Shop Now

Midnight Sun Coffee Roasters; Whitehorse

Midnight Sun Coffee Roasters is a family-owned and -operated roastery in downtown Whitehorse. They roast in small batches every day to ensure freshness and they offer both shipping and local pickups.

Shop Now

Barren Ground Coffee; Yellowknife

Barren Ground Coffee expanded from a small, single-roaster operation to an espresso bar and pastry shop. They ship across Canada, though you’ll want to act quickly as their beans tend to sell out.

Shop Now

Banff Roasting Company; Banff, Alta.

Banff Roasting Company offers a wide array of roasts with stories of their own. Their beans are fair trade and ethically sourced, and they also offer green beans for adventurous home roasters. They currently ship across Canada and to the U.S.; for now, all online orders currently receive a free 1/2-lb bag of coffee.

Shop Now

Monogram Coffee; Calgary

Calgary’s Monogram Coffee is staffed by an award-winning team with over 20 years of experience in sourcing and roasting coffee. Beans are roasted daily, and free shipping in Canada for orders over $50.

Shop Now

Caliber Coffee Roasters; Regina

Caliber Coffee Roasters is a micro coffee roaster that offers an expansive menu of beans via AmbCoffee that ship fresh—the next business day from ordering.

Shop Now

Little Sister Coffee Maker; Winnipeg

Formerly known as Dogwood Coffee before rebranding in 2021, Little Sister Coffee Maker is a small specialty coffee roaster with locations in both Winnipeg and Minneapolis, Minn. They provide seasonally roasted-to-order fresh coffee beans and coffee subscriptions. The Winnipeg location offers free local delivery for orders over $25, nation-wide shipping for a $15 flat rate, and a subscription program.

Shop Now

De Mello Palheta; Toronto

De Mello Palheta is a specialty coffee roastery that offers an origin-based approach to coffee, providing varieties that span regions and roasting that amplify traits inherent to those respective regions. Currently they’re offering free shipping on orders over $45 to anywhere in Canada.

Shop Now

Pilot Coffee Roasters; Toronto

Pilot Coffee Roasters in an award-winning roastery based in Toronto. They offer coffee blends, single origin roasts and instant coffee, as well as brewing gear for those looking to up their home coffee game. They are currently offering free shipping for all orders over $45 Canada-wide.

Shop Now

Balzac’s Coffee Roasters; Toronto

An early adopter of the third-wave coffee trend, Balzac’s Coffee Roasters offers a range of nationally available roasts, including its bird-friendly Atwood blend—coffee that has been farmed in fields that provide habitats for migratory bird life.

Shop Now

Kittel Coffee; Montreal

Kittel Coffee offers single origin coffees from regions spanning Guatemala to Ethiopia, to special blends and espressos, Kittel offers a good selection of affordable roasted beans. They’re currently offering free shipping for orders over $60 to anywhere in Canada.

Shop Now

Down East Coffee; Notre-Dame, NB

Down East Coffee started roasting coffee beans in 1996 in the rural community of Notre-Dame. With a multitude of bean types to suit your taste, the options are a little overwhelming, but their signature blends help make the decision easier. They’re available for shipping across Canada and currently offer free shipping for orders over $90.

Shop Now

Java Blend Coffee; Halifax

Java Blend Coffee has been helping Haligonians get their freshly roasted coffee fix since 1938. Check out their featured roasts to see what they’re offering up currently; they ship free nationwide for purchases $99 or over.

Shop Now

Receiver Coffee Company; Charlottetown

Receiver Coffee Company roasts transparently-sourced beans from around the world. Along with a roaster’s choice subscription box at $20 a month, and a flagship blend at $18 per 340-g package, there are several other options to keep you well-stocked.

Shop Now

Brewed Awakening; Cornerbrook, Nfld.

Brewed Awakening is an artisanal, small-batch roastery that features an array of flavours and interesting blends. We love that each roast is named after a provincial destination.

Shop Now