I Was Spending Too Much Time On My Phone. Here’s How I Stopped

When COVID-19 hit, I was on my smartphone more than ever. Instead of feeling more connected to a community, I felt more isolated and inadequate. At the time, I was struggling in my marriage and with being a mom. My pre-teen son was going through major changes and the pandemic isolation was difficult for him. My relationship with my husband was also strained from being together 24/7 and constantly fighting about differing parenting styles and the financial strains we were experiencing as a result of the lockdown. Everything came to a head and I knew I had to make major changes in my life. Besides seeking professional help, I also made a concerted effort to stop using my phone so much.