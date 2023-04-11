Health

We Love This Hands-Free Dog Leash For Walks And Runs

It lets me hold a coffee with ease on strolls through the park, and gives my doggo lots of slack on open trails.

By Updated

A photo of a golden retriever on a long pink leash attached to a woman's waist.

This set-up on Meg is best for walking. For runs, consider using a harness on your dog to ensure the leash isn’t pulling too much on their neck. (Produced by Aimee Nishitoba. Photograph, Christie Vuong. On model: Retroplush Quilted Crewneck Sweatshirt in Magnolia White and Endless Cargo Pant in Rustic Beige, athleta.ca. Shoes, winners.ca. On Meg: Rose & Purple Martingale collar, knickknackpaddywhack.com.)

I’ve been a hands-free leash convert for years, having used this Kong model on countless walks with my highly energetic 65-pound golden retriever, Meg, since she was a puppy. I love that it lets me hold a coffee with ease on strolls through the park, while the handle keeps her close on busy streets. I recently discovered that it works perfectly for runs, too, allowing lots of slack when we’re on an open trail.

It’s a delight to have such a silly, smiley running buddy after years of clocking miles solo—and also a huge motivator to get out the door. “I think running with dogs is fantastic for both dogs and their owners,” says Dr. Tiffany Durzi, a primary care veterinary educator at the Ontario Veterinary College in Guelph, Ont., and chief of service at the OVC Fitness and Rehabilitation Service.

A few caveats: Your dog should be fully grown and have good basic obedience before you start, and you should check in with your vet to ensure they don’t foresee any health issues. Durzi also suggests taking regular water breaks and gradually increasing your distance (following a learn-to-run program is a great way to do this). The day after a run, your doggo should be fully recovered. If you notice that she’s unusually tired, or limping, the workout was too intense. Kong Reflective Padded Hands-Free Dog Leash, $39, petsmart.ca.

 

