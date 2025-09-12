9 Quick and Delicious Ways to Cook with Brussels Sprouts

We know the season is turning when the greens get sturdier, crisper, and the brassicas start popping up. That means plenty of kale, cabbage—and brussels sprouts! There's plenty more this tiny-but-mighty little veg can do than just dress up holiday mains. Here's a few recipes to get you started.

Kale, Cranberry, Chestnut & Brussels Sprouts Salad

Stacked with roasted chestnuts and brussels sprouts and a savoury lemon-tahini dressing, this kale salad with cranberries is the perfect hearty side or light lunch. Get this kale and brussels sprouts salad recipe.

Pan-Fried Salmon With Brussels Sprouts

Don't get caught playing beat-the-clock in the middle of a busy week. Instead make this delicious, healthy, time-saving meal—ready in under 30 minutes! Get this salmon and brussels sprouts recipe.

(Photo: Erik Putz)

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Pork Belly

We’ve spruced up our sprouts with this sheet pan recipe from 2019. Brussels sprouts and shallots are roasted with savoury pork belly as its fat is rendered. When everything is nice and tender, it gets tossed with a sweet and tangy vinaigrette for a spectacular meat-and-veg side dish. Get this roasted brussels sprouts and pork belly recipe.

Advertisement

Photo, Christie Vuong.

Maple Bacon Brussels Sprouts

Step 1 can be done up to 6 hours in advance. Finish sprouts in the pan just before serving. Get this maple bacon brussels sprouts recipe.

(Photo: Erik Putz)

Creamy Brussels Sprouts and Snap Peas

This quick and simple holiday dinner side comes together in just under 30 minutes! Get this creamy brussels sprouts recipe.

Curtis Stone’s Crispy Air-Fryer Brussels Sprouts

Crisp and tender air-fried Brussels sprouts that are ready in just 20 minutes. Get this air fryer brussels sprouts recipe.

Air Fried Brussels sprouts, Curtis Stone.

Brussels Sprouts Chicken Caesar Salad

A new twist on a classic favourite, this caesar salad is crisp and fresh. Topped with warm chicken and bacon, it's also an incredibly satisfying weeknight meal. Get this brussels sprouts chicken caesar salad recipe.

Advertisement

(Photo: Sian Richards)

Cherry Pork Chops With Roasted Kabocha Squash And Brussels Sprouts

A sweet-tart cherry sauce pairs perfectly with pork chops. By preparing your squash and brussels sprouts in advance, this impressive dish comes together in a flash. Get this cherry pork chop and brussels sprouts recipe.

Photo, Erik Putz.

Sheet Pan Roasted Veggie And Chickpea Bowl

Roasted vegetables pack crisp texture and great caramelized flavour into every bite of this healthy dinner dish. Get this sheet pan veggie and chickpea bowl recipe.