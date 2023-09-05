Our 6 All-Time Best Thanksgiving Sides Recipes 

Hot take: we love a turkey, but sides are easily the stars of our Thanksgiving table. Not only do they showcase a variety of seasonal ingredients and flavours, but the their comfort-food nature–from stuffing to mashed potatoes and mac and cheese–always has us eagerly anticipating this delicious feast. This year, we’re giving Sidesgiving the spotlight and journeying into our archives to share our favourite recipes that have stood the test of time. Dig in!

We’ve spruced up our sprouts with this sheet pan recipe from 2019. Brussels sprouts and shallots are roasted with savoury pork belly as its fat is rendered. When everything is nice and tender, it gets tossed with a sweet and tangy vinaigrette for a spectacular meat-and-veg side dish worthy of a place on your Thanksgiving table. Get this roasted brussels sprouts recipe.

Inspired by the fancified grilled cheese of the early 2010s, this creamy mac and cheese is coated with three types of cheese and sweet roasted squash for a seasonal take on our favourite pasta dish. Roast the squash a day or two in advance, then refrigerate until needed. Gently stirring in the cheese without melting it will give you a deliciously gooey effect when serving. Get this macaroni and cheese recipe.

We retrieved this jiggly gem from 1977, and (spoiler alert) it’s still a favourite. Our moulded version not only makes a stunning centrepiece but is delightful paired with our stuffing, too. Get this cranberry jelly recipe.

Mashed potatoes are a must-have at any Thanksgiving feast, and this 2004 version is extra dreamy. Chives add a fresh burst of flavour, and creamy Boursin lends a light tang and enough richness that you won’t even miss the gravy. Get this mashed potatoes recipe.

It’s time to bring casseroles back to the Thanksgiving table. This 1990 recipe strays from the ’50s method of using canned cream soup, instead turning sour cream and swiss cheese into a quick cream sauce to blanket blanched green beans. Don’t forget the cracker topping to give each bite some crispy texture. Get this green bean casserole recipe.

This classic French-Canadian meat pie was reimagined in 1981 as a Thanksgiving side, and we’re all for it. This stuffing is cooked mostly on the stovetop, freeing up your oven for other baked dishes. Simplify your prep by toasting the bread the day before and storing in a covered container at room temperature until ready to use. Get this tourtière stuffing recipe.