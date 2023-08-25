From classic margherita to Middle-Eastern inspired lamb pizza, these amazing homemade pies are sure to satisfy that Friday night ‘za craving.

With an assortment of speedy topping ideas for store-bought dough , there are homemade pizza recipes for every schedule and craving.

Hot tip: Drizzle your slice with this homemade chili oil for a little kick!

Gallery Pizza night inspiration Photo, Roberto Caruso. Artisanal margherita pizza The most classic of classics. It’s all about a hot, hot oven (to crisp that crust), tomato sauce, cheese and fresh basil. Get this artisanal margherita pizza recipe.

Watch: How to make basic pizza dough