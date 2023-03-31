23 Fresh Spring Pasta Recipes To Start Enjoying Now

Spring is finally here, and we’re channelling warm weather vibes with fresh recipes. Pasta is something many of us have on hand, and one of our favourites for those blustery, in-between days: it can be dressed up (or down) in any number of ways, whether it’s filled with whatever fresh veggies you have in your crisper, or pared down to a simple six-ingredient carbonara.
Find your dinner inspiration with the pasta recipes below:
Prosecco fettuccine alfredo
Just a splash of sparkling wine updates this timeless pasta dish. Side it with a garden of Caesar salad for the full-on retro appeal. —Amy Rosen
Get this Prosecco fettuccine alfredo recipe.