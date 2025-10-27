We’re all living through the 1990s again. At this very moment, I can guarantee there’s a blockbuster remake playing in a theatre near you, a “new” fashion trend that reminds you of your childhood best friend’s older sister and at least one local restaurant serving molten chocolate cake.

I’m finding myself nostalgic for both 1990s flavours and 1990s prices. With food inflation at an all-time high, hosting a dinner party is more expensive than ever. But this entire spread—from spinach-artichoke dip to Dunkaroo trifle—can be pulled together for less than $150. Talk about retro!

Hot and Sweet Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Everything you love about classic spinach-artichoke dip—with a little more sweet and heat. Get this spinach-artichoke dip recipe.

Pizza Rolls

These pizza rolls are made with frozen puff pastry to keep things easy. Get this pizza rolls recipe.

Broccoli and Grape Salad

Roasting the broccoli and some of the grapes dials up the flavour and texture in this classic salad. Get this broccoli and grape salad recipe.

Shake and Bake-Style Drumsticks

In this homemade version of the 1990s weeknight hero, chicken takes a dip in a mayo-mustard blend, to keep the meat juicy and lock in flavour, before it hits the spice mix. Get this drumsticks recipe.

Dunkaroo Trifle

Dunkaroos were my after-school snack of choice as a kid. To this day, nothing transports me back quite like the combination of frosting and graham crackers. This trifle will do just that. Get this Dunkaroo trifle recipe.