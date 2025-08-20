0
Recipes and text by Stefanie Phillips; produced by Sun Ngo; photography by Carmen Cheung; food styling by Ashley Denton; prop styling by Nicole Billark; illustrations by Yesenia Reyes.
In this homemade version of the 1990s weeknight hero, chicken takes a dip in a mayo-mustard blend, to keep the meat juicy and lock in flavour, before it hits the spice mix. —Stefanie Phillips
1 cup plain breadcrumbs
1 tbsp chili powder
2 tsp onion powder
2 tsp celery salt
2 tsp granulated sugar
1 tsp salt
¼ cup mayonnaise
2 tbsp Dijon mustard
12 chicken drumsticks
Cooking spray or olive oil
Position rack in centre of oven, then preheat to 400F. Place a wire rack on a baking sheet.
Combine breadcrumbs, chili and onion powders, celery salt, sugar and salt in a resealable plastic bag or large bowl. Set aside.
Stir mayo with Dijon in a large bowl. Add drumsticks and generously coat with mayo mixture. Transfer drumsticks to breadcrumbs mixture. Seal and shake until evenly coated. (Depending on the size of the bag, you may need to do this in batches.)
Arrange drumsticks on wire rack, allowing for space between each one. Spray or drizzle drumsticks with oil.
Bake, flipping halfway, until a thermometer placed into thickest part of drumsticks reads 165F, 20 to 25 min. Let rest for 5 min before serving.