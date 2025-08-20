0
Recipes and text by Stefanie Phillips; produced by Sun Ngo; photography by Carmen Cheung; food styling by Ashley Denton; prop styling by Nicole Billark; illustrations by Yesenia Reyes.
Roasting the broccoli and some of the grapes dials up the flavour and texture in this classic salad. —Stefanie Phillips
2 cups broccoli florets, cut into 1 to 2-in. bite-sized pieces
2 cups red seedless grapes, divided
6 tbsp olive oil, divided
¾ tsp salt, divided
½ cup grated parmesan
3 tbsp mayonnaise
2 tbsp lemon juice
1 tbsp maple syrup
1 tsp Dijon mustard
140 g arugula
½ cup whole almonds, roughly chopped
Position rack in centre of oven, then preheat to 450F. Line a baking sheet with parchment.
Toss broccoli and 1 ½ cups grapes with 4 tbsp oil and ½ tsp salt on prepared sheet, taking care to massage salt and oil into broccoli florets. Spread out evenly. Bake until broccoli is charred and grapes are deeply roasted, 30 to 35 min.
Meanwhile, whisk parmesan with mayo, lemon juice, maple syrup, Dijon, remaining 2 tbsp oil and ¼ tsp salt in a medium bowl. Season with pepper. Taste and adjust seasoning, if desired. It should taste creamy, slightly sweet, a little tart and very parmesan-forward. Set aside. Cut remaining ½ cup grapes into halves.
Remove roasted broccoli and grapes from oven and set aside to cool slightly.
Right before serving, toss arugula with half of dressing in a large bowl. Top with roasted broccoli, roasted grapes, raw grapes and almonds. Drizzle remaining dressing overtop and garnish with more parmesan, if desired.
Make sure broccoli is thoroughly dried before roasting.