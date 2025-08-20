0
Recipes and text by Stefanie Phillips; produced by Sun Ngo; photography by Carmen Cheung; food styling by Ashley Denton; prop styling by Nicole Billark; illustrations by Yesenia Reyes.
Everything you love about classic spinach-artichoke dip—with a little more sweet and heat. —Stefanie Phillips
1 ½ baguettes
6 tbsp olive oil, divided
2 garlic cloves, sliced
1 tsp red pepper flakes
200 g baby spinach
¼ tsp salt
6 to 7 pieces canned artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
1 ½ jalapeno or red finger peppers, thinly sliced, divided
200 g cream cheese, cubed
200 g shredded mozzarella
2 tbsp honey
¼ cup grated parmesan
Position racks in top-third and centre of oven, then preheat to 400F. Line a baking sheet with parchment.
Slice baguettes into ½-in. rounds, then arrange on prepared sheet. Brush oil over both sides of each slice (using 4 tbsp oil total). Bake in centre of oven until golden-brown and crispy, 15 to 20 min.
Meanwhile, heat a medium saucepan over medium. Add remaining 2 tbsp oil, then garlic and red pepper flakes. Cook, stirring often, until fragrant, 1 min. Stir in spinach, 1 to 2 handfuls at a time, until wilted. Stir in salt.
Stir in artichokes and half of sliced peppers. Cook until softened. Stir in cream cheese until melted. Stir in mozzarella, a handful at a time, until melted and evenly incorporated. Stir in honey until combined. Taste and adjust seasoning, if desired.
Remove toasted baguettes from oven. Preheat oven to broil.
Scrape spinach-artichoke mixture into an oven-proof dish. Sprinkle parmesan overtop. Broil in top-third of oven until golden-brown and bubbly, 2 to 4 min.
Garnish hot dip with remaining sliced peppers and serve with toasted baguettes.
If making ahead, let dip cool in oven-proof dish and don’t broil, then cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Before serving, follow instructions to broil until golden and bubbly. Toasted baguettes can be stored in an airtight container lined with paper towels for 1 to 2 days.