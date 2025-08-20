0
Recipes and text by Stefanie Phillips; produced by Sun Ngo; photography by Carmen Cheung; food styling by Ashley Denton; prop styling by Nicole Billark; illustrations by Yesenia Reyes.
Dunkaroos were my after-school snack of choice as a kid. To this day, nothing transports me back quite like the combination of frosting and graham crackers. This trifle will do just that. —Stefanie Phillips
1 400-g box vanilla rainbow sprinkle cake mix
6 large egg yolks
1/3 cup granulated sugar
3 tbsp cornstarch
3 cups 3.25% milk
1 ½ tsp vanilla
6 tbsp unsalted butter, cut into cubes
2 cups 35% cream
1 tbsp icing sugar
2 cups honey teddy graham crackers, divided
¼ cup rainbow sprinkles
Bake cake mix in a 9×13-in. pan following package directions.
Meanwhile, place a damp dish cloth underneath a large bowl (ideally glass or with a rubber bottom to prevent slipping). Whisk egg yolks with granulated sugar and cornstarch in bowl until pale and silky smooth.
Pour milk into a saucepan set over medium-low. Heat until just before it reaches a simmer. (You’ll know it’s ready when it’s steaming and a thermometer reads 160 to 180F.)
Slowly drizzle a few tbsp hot milk into egg mixture while gently whisking. (This will temper the egg mixture, which will become very warm and runny. If it curdles or scrambles, you’ll need to start again, so do your best to drizzle in the milk slowly while you whisk.) Once tempered, gradually whisk in remaining milk.
Transfer egg mixture back into saucepan and set over medium-low. Cook, whisking continuously to prevent burning, until thickened, 2 to 3 min. (It will have the consistency of runny pudding.) Remove from heat, then whisk in vanilla and butter until combined. Scrape into a large shallow bowl. Place plastic wrap directly onto pudding to prevent skin forming and refrigerate until cooled, about 3 hrs. Meanwhile, cool cake completely.
Beat cream with icing sugar in a large bowl, using an electric mixer on medium, until stiff peaks form, 2 to 4 min. Set aside.
Pour 1 cup teddy grahams into a resealable plastic bag. Crush with the back of a wooden spoon. Combine with whole teddy grahams. Save ½ cup for garnish. Cut cake into cubes.
To assemble trifle, alternate layers of cake, pudding, teddy grahams and whipped cream into a large serving bowl, ending with cream. (If desired, you can also assemble in six 2-cup serving glasses.) Refrigerate until ready to serve. Just before serving, top with reserved teddy grahams and sprinkles.