Pizza Rolls

  • Prep Time15 min
  • Total Time40 min
  • MakesMakes 9 rolls
By Stefanie Phillips
A plate of spiral-shaped pizza rolls made with pepperoni, cheese and puff pastry.

These pizza rolls are made with frozen puff pastry to keep things easy. —Stefanie Phillips

Ingredients

  • ½ 450-g pkg frozen puff pastry sheets, thawed (1 sheet)

  • 1 tbsp all-purpose flour

  • 1 ¼ cups marinara sauce, divided

  • ½ cup grated mozzarella

  • 16 pepperoni slices

  • ¼ tsp salt

  • 1 large egg

  • 1 tbsp 2% milk

  • 4 tbsp grated parmesan, divided

  • 9 to 10 basil leaves

Instructions

  • Position rack in centre of oven, then preheat to 375F. Line a baking sheet with parchment.

  • Lightly flour a large cutting board. Gently unroll pastry on board. Spread ¼ cup marinara overtop, then scatter with grated mozzarella, then pepperoni and salt.

  • Roll pastry into a log, then cut into 1-in. rounds. (You should have 9 to 10 rolls.) Arrange rolls on prepared sheet.

  • Whisk egg with milk in a small bowl. Using a pastry brush (or your hands), lightly brush tops and sides of each roll with egg wash. Sprinkle tops with parmesan (using 2 tbsp cheese total).

  • Bake until pastry is flaky and golden-brown, 25 to 30 min.

  • Sprinkle pizza rolls with remaining 2 tbsp parmesan and fresh basil leaves, and serve with remaining 1 cup warmed marinara sauce for dipping.

