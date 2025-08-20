0
Recipes and text by Stefanie Phillips; produced by Sun Ngo; photography by Carmen Cheung; food styling by Ashley Denton; prop styling by Nicole Billark; illustrations by Yesenia Reyes.
These pizza rolls are made with frozen puff pastry to keep things easy. —Stefanie Phillips
½ 450-g pkg frozen puff pastry sheets, thawed (1 sheet)
1 tbsp all-purpose flour
1 ¼ cups marinara sauce, divided
½ cup grated mozzarella
16 pepperoni slices
¼ tsp salt
1 large egg
1 tbsp 2% milk
4 tbsp grated parmesan, divided
9 to 10 basil leaves
Position rack in centre of oven, then preheat to 375F. Line a baking sheet with parchment.
Lightly flour a large cutting board. Gently unroll pastry on board. Spread ¼ cup marinara overtop, then scatter with grated mozzarella, then pepperoni and salt.
Roll pastry into a log, then cut into 1-in. rounds. (You should have 9 to 10 rolls.) Arrange rolls on prepared sheet.
Whisk egg with milk in a small bowl. Using a pastry brush (or your hands), lightly brush tops and sides of each roll with egg wash. Sprinkle tops with parmesan (using 2 tbsp cheese total).
Bake until pastry is flaky and golden-brown, 25 to 30 min.
Sprinkle pizza rolls with remaining 2 tbsp parmesan and fresh basil leaves, and serve with remaining 1 cup warmed marinara sauce for dipping.