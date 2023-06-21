Recipes

6 Easy, Fresh Salad Dressing Recipes

Simple, delicious DIY salad dressings you can make in under 10 minutes.

By Updated

You can make a simple dressing in a few minutes with the ingredients you already have in your pantry. Ditch the grocery store version and make your own. It’s fuss-free, fresh and customizable to your taste.

Here are the most delicious salad dressings you can make in under 10 minutes.

Avocado dressing in a clear jar with a walnut wood lid in front of a light-coloured marble background.

(Photo: Erik Putz)

Avocado Dressing

An ultra-creamy dressing starring avocado and cilantro. (Consistency too thick? Stir in a splash of water to thin it out.) Get this avocado dressing recipe.

 

Wafu Japanese salad dressing in a clear jar with a light-coloured marble background.

(Photo: Erik Putz)

Wafu Japanese Salad Dressing

Spoon this staple of Japanese cooking over grilled fish or toss it with soba noodles. Get this Wafu Japanese salad dressing recipe.

Homemade buttermilk ranch dressing in a clear jar in front of a light-coloured marble background.

(Photo: Erik Putz)

Homemade Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Mince the garlic with a grater to bring out its flavour. Get this buttermilk ranch dressing recipe.

Garden Green Goddess dressing in a clear jar in front of a light-coloured marble background.

(Photo: Erik Putz)

Garden Green Goddess Dressing

Serve this bright dressing with chicken or fish, or sub it for mayo in your sandwiches. Get this garden green goddess dressing recipe.

Jar of lemon-tahini salad dressing with a black lid on a white background.

(Photo: Erik Putz)

Lemon-Tahini Salad Dressing

Great for healthy grain bowls, this zesty and nutty dressing will make you look forward to getting in that extra serving of vegetables. Get this lemon-tahini salad dressing recipe.

 

A red-orange spicy nutty dressing and tahini dressing in old fashioned jars on a table. There\'s a spoon in the spicy nutty dressing.

(Photo: Erik Putz)

Spicy Nutty Dressing

Serve with a soba noodle bowl packed with healthful ingredients: tofu cubes, edamame, cucumber rounds, sweet potato, bok choy and julienned carrots. Get this spicy nutty salad dressing recipe.

