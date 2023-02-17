Looking for easy ways to start saving on your grocery bill? Here are a bunch of delicious recipes using inexpensive canned beans.

Photography by Erik Putz. Food styling by Matthew Kimura. Prop styling by Madeleine Johari.

Legumes are an affordable, low-fat meat alternative, full of nutrients (think protein, fibre, iron and vitamin B). And if you’re building out your pantry for fall and winter, a can of beans (or several) is an incredibly versatile addition.

You can choose from black beans, navy beans, romano beans, kidney beans and more, to make everything from rustic classics like beans on toast to hearty soups and southern-style breakfasts.

Kitchen note: A can of beans has higher sodium levels compared to dried beans, so it’s always advisable to drain and rinse the beans before cooking with them.

Gallery Ways To Use A Can Of Beans Photo, Roberto Caruso. Navy beans (1 can) Skip the beef, and try a cozy chicken chili with beans tonight instead. Topped with jalapeños, avocado and freshly grated cheese, it won’t disappoint. Get the recipe for chicken chili verde.