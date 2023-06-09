Recipe Collections

Our 13 Best Potato Salad Recipes

Steal the spotlight with a grilled, curried, or fresh herb version of everyone’s favourite barbecue classic.

Potato salad is an essential barbecue sidekick. Whether you toss yours with a creamy, mayo-based dressing or keep things simple with an herbaceous vinaigrette, these potato salads are sure to be an ideal companion to your grilled foods this summer.

Creamy rhubarb potato salad in a bowl garnished with dill on top.
(Photo: Erik Putz)

Creamy Rhubarb Potato Salad

Studded with rhubarb and gherkins, this creamy, tangy side dish won’t be sidelined for long. Get the creamy rhubarb potato salad recipe.

Originally published August 2017; Updated June 2023.

