Green Goddess Potato Salad

This potato salad is deceptively light and refreshing, and has a tangy twist that makes it the perfect spring dish. Sprinkle through some pine nuts and you’re good to go.
500g baby potatoes
30g flat-leaf parsley, stalks removed
30g chives
4–5 dill sprigs
4–5 mint sprigs, leaves picked, plus optional extra to garnish
1 tablespoon capers, drained
zest and juice of ½ lemon
3 tablespoons full-fat cream cheese
2–3 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons pine nuts, toasted
1 x 50g tin of anchovies, drained and roughly chopped
½ shallot, finely sliced
2 spring onions, finely sliced
salt and black pepper
1. Tip the potatoes into a saucepan of cold, heavily salted water. Place the pan over a high heat and bring the water to the boil. Boil the potatoes for 15–20 minutes, until they fall off the tip of a knife. Drain in a colander and leave to cool completely.
2. In a small blender, add all of the herbs, along with the capers, lemon zest and juice and cream cheese. Season well with salt and pepper, then blitz until smooth, dribbling in the olive oil and a splash of water to loosen and help everything blend. Taste for seasoning and set aside.
3. Slice the potatoes into large chunks and put them into a large bowl with the pine nuts, anchovies, shallot and spring onions. Spoon over the dressing and toss everything together to coat. You can sprinkle a little extra chopped mint on top, too, if you like.
Excerpted from POPPY COOKS: The Potato Book by Poppy O’Toole. Copyright © 2025 Poppy O’Toole. Photographs by Ellis Parrinder. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.
