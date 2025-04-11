Green Goddess Potato Salad

1. Tip the potatoes into a saucepan of cold, heavily salted water. Place the pan over a high heat and bring the water to the boil. Boil the potatoes for 15–20 minutes, until they fall off the tip of a knife. Drain in a colander and leave to cool completely.

2. In a small blender, add all of the herbs, along with the capers, lemon zest and juice and cream cheese. Season well with salt and pepper, then blitz until smooth, dribbling in the olive oil and a splash of water to loosen and help everything blend. Taste for seasoning and set aside.

3. Slice the potatoes into large chunks and put them into a large bowl with the pine nuts, anchovies, shallot and spring onions. Spoon over the dressing and toss everything together to coat. You can sprinkle a little extra chopped mint on top, too, if you like.