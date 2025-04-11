Smashed Potato Nachos

To make the spiced oil, mix together the smoked paprika, garlic granules and a big pinch each of salt and pepper with the olive oil. Use some of this to brush all over the potatoes, then roast them in the oven for 30–40 minutes, before flipping them over, brushing with a little more spiced oil, and roasting for 15–20 minutes more, until the spiced oil has turned a dark red and the potatoes are cooked and crispy.