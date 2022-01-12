Photo, Erik Putz.
Plant-based protein has a huge emphasis in the revamped Canada food guide. So, if you're trying to focus on more dishes featuring plant-based proteins, and how to incorporate them into your cooking at home, here's a roster of recipes that are not only healthy, but also eye-catching, mouth-wateringly delicious flavour bombs. (Because eating healthily should never be boring.)
Lentils come together with arugula and pasta to make a filling one-dish meal. Get our Neapolitan Lentil Pasta (Pasta e Lenticchie) recipe.Photography by Erik Putz. Food styling by Matthew Kimura. Prop styling by Madeleine Johari.
A plant-based take on the classic spin on a cheeseburger, with gooey, melty (plant-based) cheese *inside* the burger patty, instead of on top. Get our Vegan Juicy Lucy Burger recipe.(Produced by: Stephanie Han Kim; Photography: Erik Putz; Food styling: Haley Polinsky; Prop styling: Madeleine Johari)
Full of flavour and easy to make, this is a salad you'll want over and over. Get our Roasted Chickpea Salad recipe.Photography by Erik Putz. Food styling by Matthew Kimura. Prop styling by Madeleine Johari.
Mushrooms stand in for scallops in this hearty and delicious dish, which feature lots of beans for added protein. Get our Vegan “Scallop” And Navy Bean Cassoulet recipe.Photography by Erik Putz. Food styling by Matthew Kimura. Prop styling by Madeleine Johari.
Noodles and cubes of crispy smoked tofu are tossed in a spicy peanut sauce in this delightful plant-based noodle bowl. Get our cold spicy peanut noodles with cold tofu recipe.Photo, Carmen Cheung.
This plant-based Indian-inspired sheet pan dinner requires both minimal prep and clean up. Get our sheet pan aloo gobi recipe.Photo, Carmen Cheung.
Roasted oyster mushrooms make an ideal substitution for meat in this plant-based taco recipe. Serve them with our homemade cashew crema. Get our roasted mushroom tacos recipe.Photo, Erik Putz.
Packed with delicious vegetables and pasta, this plant-based hearty soup is sure to fill you up. Get our hearty vegan minestrone recipe.Photo, Carmen Cheung
Quiche gets a plant-based makeover with a coconut oil-based pastry and chickpea flour "egg" filling. Get our vegetable and chickpea quiche recipe.Photo, Erik Putz.
We turned omurice–a traditional Japanese omelet and rice dish–into a vegan version by turning an easy chickpea flour pancake into the omelet wrap. Get our chickpea omelette omarice recipe.Photo, Carmen Cheung.
We used ground flax meal to make a creamy lemon-garlic dressing for these plant-based vegetable kebabs and quinoa. Get our recipe for vegetable kebabs with lemon-garlic sauce.Photo, Carmen Cheung.
These plant-based nuggets are made with smoked tofu and pasta. Serve them with our homemade maple bbq sauce, just like your favourite fast food joint. Get our vegan "chicken" nuggets recipe.Photo, Erik Putz.
Red kidney beans are the protein of choice in this hearty pasta dish packed with flavour. Get our vegan mushrom bolognese recipe.Photo, Roberto Caruso.
These savoury Indian fritters are delicious dunked in tamarind chutney and served with hot chai. Find chickpea flour in the natural-foods section of most grocery stores or in Indian grocers (or, if you have a high-powered blender, you can make your own from dry chickpeas!). Get this pakora recipe.Photo, Christie Vuong.
Stir fry recipes, like this one, are a weeknight saviour. Fast, saucy and delicious, all you need are some vegetables, a basic sauce and a protein of your choice. Serve over rice or noodles. Get our crispy tofu stir fry with peanut sauce recipe.Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Smoked tofu shines as the plant-based protein in this curry dish that comes together in just 30 minutes. Get our tofu kedegeree recipe.Photo, Erik Putz.
Gochujang—a traditional Korean condiment—adds a spicy twist to this soba noodle dish topped with crispy tofu and edamame (both sources of protein). Get our crispy tofu noodle bowl recipe.Photo, Ashley Capp. Food styling, Ashley Denton. Prop styling, Madeleine Johari.
Dinner doesn’t get much easier than this! A one-pan dish with ginger and garlic, plus chili sauce and heat, is an easy way to add a little plant-protein into your diet. (Did you know? Soy is the only plant source that is also a complete protein). Get our sheet pan tofu with sesame and roasted vegetables recipe.Photo, Erik Putz.
Lentils are the star of this mashed-potato-topped one-pan vegetarian dish that makes for a perfect cold-weather main. Get our vegetarian haggis cottage pie recipe.Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Top a green salad with herbaceous falafels (made from chick peas). Did you know? The majority of a cucumber’s nutrients are found in the skin! (So leave the vegetable peeler alone tonight.) Get our herb falafels with smashed cucumber salad recipe.Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Coconut, curry and peanut marinated tofu gets crisped up on the grill for an amazingly simple and flavourful meatless skewer. Serve with a fresh and Thai herb salad for a complete meal. Get our grilled satay tofu skewers recipe.Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Fresh cherry tomatoes and herbs give a bright lift to the buttery bean and al-dente pasta base. Add sautéed garlic-bread-crumbs to finish. Get our Tuscan white bean and tomato pasta recipe.Photo, Erik Putz.
Stack it up! This sandwich takes our grainy brown bread recipe (you can always use your favourite store-bought loaf) and loads it up with toppings like an edamame spread, fresh vegetables, hummus and more. You have to try it. Get our superfood sandwich recipe.Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Tempeh is a dense fermented-soy cake that has a firm, pleasantly chewy texture that makes it perfect for a burger patty. Here we’ve served it with crisp kale chips, pickled carrots, radish and fresh pesto. It’s definitely not your average burger. Get the recipe now and find more vegetarian burger recipes here.
Kitchen tip: Look for tempeh in the refrigerated natural foods section of the grocery store. Get our tempeh burger recipe.Photo, Erik Putz.
Ideal as a make-ahead work lunch or quick weeknight dinner, this bowl is high in protein and features quinoa, tofu, edamame, carrots and cabbage—all recommended foods in Canada’s new food guide. Get our Thai tofu quinoa bowl recipe.Photo, Erik Putz.
Adding more soy doesn’t mean the menu has to be all tofu, all the time. Affordable frozen edamame is available in freezer aisles everywhere, and adds both colour and healthy nutrition to a dish or plate. Here we’ve mixed it with cilantro, black rice and shiitake mushrooms to turn it into a hearty side salad. Get our black rice and edamame salad recipe.Photo, John Cullen.
A one-pan dish of savoury, browned cremini mushrooms, wilted Swiss chard, creamy white beans and more. Baked with with a crunchy panko and fresh parsley topping, every bite is one to savour. Get our one-pan mushroom gratin with white beans recipe.Photo, Erik Putz.
This recipe from Christine Flynn's cookbook, A Generous Meal, fits neatly into the category of “things that happen to be gluten-free and vegan,” which can be handy when you’re serving a group. Get this butter beans recipe.Photography by Suech and Beck. Excerpted from A Generous Meal by Christine Flynn. Copyright © 2023
Bring on the legumes, whole grains and vegetables. With falafel, pepitas, bulgur, beets, squash, arugula and more, what doesn’t this bowl have? Get our falafel buddha bowl recipe.Photo, Erik Putz.
A hearty, healthy soup that makes enough for lunchtime leftovers (for the whole family) tomorrow. Kitchen tip: Look for pre-washed, pre-chopped kale in the supermarket to cut down on prep time. Get our red lentil coconut-miso soup recipe.Photo, Erik Putz.
Lentils, farro (a whole grain) and golden roasted cauliflower are the stars of this delicious, plant-based dish. Dress it up with a tahini-lemon dressing and fresh herbs, and we can’t get enough. Get our cauliflower farro bowl recipe.Photo, Erik Putz.
Cucumber, tomatoes, chickpeas, hummus, tzatziki, avocado and more come together in a sensational, healthy dinner bowl that you can’t wait to dig into. Get our mediterranean quinoa bowl recipe.A quinoa grain bowl. Photo, Erik Putz.
A super-nutritious meal of earthy mushrooms, green lentils, quinoa, hazelnuts and goat cheese—with a fresh red wine vinaigrette—is a tasty pick for any night of the week. Get our mushroom grain bowl recipe.Photo, Erik Putz.
Squash, quinoa (a whole protein!), bright green broccoli florets, beans and pumpkin seeds put this dish squarely inside the recommended category of Canada’s new food guide. And the feta adds a salty, briny punch that lifts the whole dish. Get our squash salad with pumpkin seeds recipe.
