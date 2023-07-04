Our 21 Best Blueberry Recipes

Canada’s berries shine in the summertime, so enjoy nature’s delicious, delicious candy while you can with these blueberry recipes. Whether you make a few dozen muffins or bake ’em into a super-easy pie, the important thing is to make sure you enjoy the spoils of the summer season.
Best blueberry pie
Nothing says summer like a fresh blueberry pie. But there's no need to get fancy — simply roll the crust larger than your pie plate (13-in. for a 9-in. plate) and fold the edges over the filling to get this rustic finish. Get this blueberry pie recipe.
