Our 21 Best Blueberry Recipes

Summer is the best time to enjoy these homegrown berries, so get ’em while you can!

Blueberry pie slice topped with whipped cream

Canada’s berries shine in the summertime, so enjoy nature’s delicious, delicious candy while you can with these blueberry recipes. Whether you make a few dozen muffins or bake ’em into a super-easy pie, the important thing is to make sure you enjoy the spoils of the summer season.

Best blueberry pie
Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Best blueberry pie

Nothing says summer like a fresh blueberry pie. But there's no need to get fancy — simply roll the crust larger than your pie plate (13-in. for a 9-in. plate) and fold the edges over the filling to get this rustic finish. Get this blueberry pie recipe.

