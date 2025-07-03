I’m Having The Best Sex Of My Life—In My 60s

When I was in my mid-50s, I went through a bad breakup. Once the dust settled, I realized I needed to take a break from dating to work on myself. I also had a busy job and kids to care for at home. I decided to stay single until the prospect of dating felt right again.

By the time I retired last year—a decade after that breakup—my kids had moved out, and I suddenly had a lot of “me” time. When summer rolled around, I started to think about dating again. Two of my besties had begun to casually date, and I noticed how much brighter and lighter they were. I had no interest in a serious relationship, but I’m adventurous and I like to have fun, and sex is a part of that.

So, at 64, I made a Facebook Dating account. Six months later, I came across the profile of a man who lived about an hour away. We messaged online, then talked on the phone. Things between us felt comfortable and easy. About a month into chatting, we decided to meet in person. I wasn’t anxious, but I did wonder if my body would react to sex the same way it had in the past, or if the process would be more difficult.

We decided to meet at my date’s house. I’m no Barbie and my date is no Ken, but when we met up, the chemistry was instantly magnetic. We slept together that first day, which is unusual for me. There was a bit of physical discomfort at first, but once we got going it was total bliss. Sex in your 60s may not be physically the exact same as in earlier decades—lube and vaginal moisturizer help—but in my experience it’s definitely just as comfortable and just as fun.

Advertisement

These days, I’m still spending time with the same man. We’re having a blast seeing each other once every week or two, and, of course, having great sex.